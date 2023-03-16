CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: KJ Henry's 2023 NFL Draft tape

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Mar 16, Thu 06:45

Check out highlights from Clemson defensive lineman KJ Henry as he heads to the pro ranks, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Clemson defensive lineman K.J. Henry emerged in 2022 and had the breakout season many had hoped for when he came there as a touted recruit. The 6'4" 250-pound lineman turned heads at the 2023 NFL Combine after running a blistering 4.63 40-yard dash. Henry racked up 28.0 tackles for loss and broke up 6 passes in 2022 with his great athleticism. Henry is described as a high-effort rusher, and earned an 83.1 defensive grade from PFF in 2022.

