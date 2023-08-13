|
WATCH: Justyn Ross scores first NFL touchdown
It's been a long road back for
Justyn Ross, but he's now found the end zone as a pro.
Ross sat out last season on the injured reserve after foot surgery in the preseason, and in his first preseason action for the Kansas City Chiefs, Ross caught a 15-yard touchdown pass at the SuperDome versus New Orleans on Sunday: Justyn Ross in for 6️⃣ The catch was Ross' second of the game, bringing him to 29 yards. The former 5-star prospect had to sit out the 2020 college football season after a congenital fusion was found in his neck and spine area, which he had surgery on. He returned to play in 10 games as a redshirt junior and tallied 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns. His breakout season came in the 2018 national title season, with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine scores. Ross was signed as an undrafted free agent in KC after playing through injury in his final season at Clemson. Former Clemson receiver Cornell Powell had tallied three catches for 42 yards by the third quarter as well. JUSTYN ROSS SZN pic.twitter.com/OlM9t94z3K The first of many @_jross8 ! …& @CornellPowell14 on the field to celebrate with him! #CUtoNFL https://t.co/Y64M56cX5f
📺: #KCvsNO on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXevVUR pic.twitter.com/yUABdPxjOD
Ross sat out last season on the injured reserve after foot surgery in the preseason, and in his first preseason action for the Kansas City Chiefs, Ross caught a 15-yard touchdown pass at the SuperDome versus New Orleans on Sunday:
Justyn Ross in for 6️⃣
The catch was Ross' second of the game, bringing him to 29 yards.
The former 5-star prospect had to sit out the 2020 college football season after a congenital fusion was found in his neck and spine area, which he had surgery on.
He returned to play in 10 games as a redshirt junior and tallied 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns.
His breakout season came in the 2018 national title season, with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine scores.
Ross was signed as an undrafted free agent in KC after playing through injury in his final season at Clemson.
Former Clemson receiver Cornell Powell had tallied three catches for 42 yards by the third quarter as well.
JUSTYN ROSS SZN pic.twitter.com/OlM9t94z3K— 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) August 13, 2023
The first of many @_jross8 ! …& @CornellPowell14 on the field to celebrate with him! #CUtoNFL https://t.co/Y64M56cX5f— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) August 13, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now