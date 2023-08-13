WATCH: Justyn Ross scores first NFL touchdown

Ross sat out last season on the injured reserve after foot surgery in the preseason, and in his first preseason action for the Kansas City Chiefs, Ross caught a 15-yard touchdown pass at the SuperDome versus New Orleans on Sunday:

The catch was Ross' second of the game, bringing him to 29 yards.

The former 5-star prospect had to sit out the 2020 college football season after a congenital fusion was found in his neck and spine area, which he had surgery on.

He returned to play in 10 games as a redshirt junior and tallied 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

His breakout season came in the 2018 national title season, with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine scores.

Ross was signed as an undrafted free agent in KC after playing through injury in his final season at Clemson.

Former Clemson receiver Cornell Powell had tallied three catches for 42 yards by the third quarter as well.