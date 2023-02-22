CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Tyler Davis is among the accountability team captains for Clemson football.
Tyler Davis is among the accountability team captains for Clemson football.

WATCH: Inside Clemson football's accountability draft
by - 2023 Feb 22, Wed 13:18

Clemson football held its annual accountability draft within the team recently and the program offered an inside look into the yearly process.

Tiger seniors such as Tyler Davis and Jalyn Phillips take you through the process, as well as assistant strength coach Larry Greenlee, and break down what it means for the football team overall.

Watch below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson lacrosse continues strong start, tops Gardner-Webb
Clemson lacrosse continues strong start, tops Gardner-Webb
NFL.com draft analyst tweaks projections for Clemson prospects
NFL.com draft analyst tweaks projections for Clemson prospects
WATCH: Inside Clemson football's accountability draft
WATCH: Inside Clemson football's accountability draft
Alabama 4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer
Alabama 4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest