WATCH: Inside Clemson football's accountability draft

Clemson football held its annual accountability draft within the team recently and the program offered an inside look into the yearly process.

Tiger seniors such as Tyler Davis and Jalyn Phillips take you through the process, as well as assistant strength coach Larry Greenlee, and break down what it means for the football team overall.

Watch below:

Accountability goes beyond practice and games.



It’s a lifestyle.



Take a look inside our Accountability Draft pic.twitter.com/zrfYSzYwAM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 22, 2023