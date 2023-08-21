CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Eric Thomas takes you into what kind of motivation is being instilled in the 2023 Tigers.
WATCH: Dabo Swinney to Clemson team seeking national title - 'Y'all are on the clock'
Popular motivational speaker Eric Thomas (ET The Hip Hop Preacher) takes you behind the scenes with Clemson football and coach Dabo Swinney in preparation for the 2023 season, seeking another perfect campaign.

Swinney goes into his background and the motivation for the 2023 Tigers, a team he notes hasn't been a part of each Clemson class winning a national title since 2013.

"I know what it costs. There ain't no guarantees for what we're chasing," Swinney says. "And we're doing the chasing. This is your last shot. Every class since 2013 has won a national championship here. Y'all are on the clock. This is it.

"15 for 15, why not?"

Watch more below:

