WATCH: Dabo Swinney to Clemson team seeking national title - 'Y'all are on the clock'

Swinney goes into his background and the motivation for the 2023 Tigers, a team he notes hasn't been a part of each Clemson class winning a national title since 2013.

"I know what it costs. There ain't no guarantees for what we're chasing," Swinney says. "And we're doing the chasing. This is your last shot. Every class since 2013 has won a national championship here. Y'all are on the clock. This is it.

"15 for 15, why not?"

