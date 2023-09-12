CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews FAU, updates injuries

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 12 12:11

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Tuesday as he previewed Saturday night's matchup with Florida Atlantic.

"I am proud of our guys for this past week," Swinney said. "Getting on the right track. I saw a lot of great things in the game. This week is another opportunity for us to go play."

Swinney knows that the Tigers don't need to take FAU lightly.

"This is a dangerous team coming in here. They've got some weapons, tools. Their quarterback has been around. He won't be overwhelmed. He has started at Texas and Nebraska. He creates plays. He'll pull it down and run it too. They do a lot of good things to challenge you."

