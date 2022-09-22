WATCH: Clemson vs. Wake Forest preview

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video that previews Saturday's ACC matchup between Clemson and Wake Forest, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: The No.5 Clemson Tigers travel down to Winston-Salem to face the No.21 Demon Deacons in a clash of Atlantic Division heavyweights. Both teams boast offenses scoring over 40 points per game. Wake is led by veteran quarterback Sam Hartman (7 Pass TD). The Tigers are led by their steadily improving quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (6 TDR). Clemson's defense is as stout as ever, and will welcome the return of defensive lineman Bryan Bresee to their lineup. The Deacs rank 5th in the ACC in yards per game allowed on defense. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Wake head coach Dave Clawson set the scene for Saturday's showdown.