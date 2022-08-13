CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Lawrence was signing autographs after the loss
Lawrence was signing autographs after the loss

WATCH: Clemson fan does cadence count as Trevor Lawrence signs jersey
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 13, Sat 11:10

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was seen signing autographs on the sidelines after his team's 24-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.

A very excited Clemson fan started the Clemson cadence, and Lawrence signed the Clemson T-law jersey for the group.

Check it out below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Amari Rodgers with impressive 50-yard kickoff return against 49ers
WATCH: Amari Rodgers with impressive 50-yard kickoff return against 49ers
WATCH: Clemson fan does cadence count as Trevor Lawrence signs jersey
WATCH: Clemson fan does cadence count as Trevor Lawrence signs jersey
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne 2022 NFL preseason debut highlights
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne 2022 NFL preseason debut highlights
Deshaun Watson: "I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation"
Deshaun Watson: "I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation"
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest