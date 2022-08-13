|
WATCH: Clemson fan does cadence count as Trevor Lawrence signs jersey
|2022 Aug 13, Sat 11:10- -
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was seen signing autographs on the sidelines after his team's 24-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.
A very excited Clemson fan started the Clemson cadence, and Lawrence signed the Clemson T-law jersey for the group.
Check it out below:
QB1 is for the people!@Trevorlawrencee | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/kzWlVan2fh— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 13, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Trevor Lawrence