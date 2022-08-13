WATCH: Clemson fan does cadence count as Trevor Lawrence signs jersey

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was seen signing autographs on the sidelines after his team's 24-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.

A very excited Clemson fan started the Clemson cadence, and Lawrence signed the Clemson T-law jersey for the group.

Check it out below: