Wake Forest calls for black-out against Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 5 Clemson will head to Winston Salem for a key ACC matchup against #16 Wake Forest on Saturday (12 p.m/ABC).

On Tuesday, the Demon Deacons administration requested a 'blackout' for fans to show up in all-black to show their support during the home contest.

Will this work for a home-field advantage, or will it look like a funeral for the Demon Deacons?

Watching this intriguing ACC matchup unfold in a few days should be fun.

If you are interested in going to the game, tickets are still available on the official Wake Forest website.