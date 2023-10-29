Updated Clemson bowl projections after second-straight loss

Consecutive losses bring any type of postseason into peril for Clemson's Tigers (4-4, 2-4 ACC), but they are still favored to make another appearance around the holidays. Where might that be? ESPN's bowl predictors ($) each send Clemson up the Eastern Seaboard to Annapolis, Maryland, and the December 27 Military Bowl (2 p.m./ESPN). One picks a future ACC matchup with Clemson-SMU, while another has an all-Tigers battle with Memphis. CBS Sports is one of a few predictions sending Clemson West of the Mississippi River, with his projecting a Pac-12 bout with Utah in El Paso, Texas' Sun Bowl. After a loss for both Oregon State and Clemson Saturday, 247Sports went back to the well of a DJ Uiagalelei-themed Clemson-Oregon State Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California. "There's tons of murmurs about how the Tigers (4-4) will look next month with four games left to grab two wins, but they're going to get there. It doesn't make this season any less disappointing for Dabo Swinney and his staff, however. Oregon State's late-night loss to Arizona on Saturday puts the Beavers out of the New Year's Six conversation in the Pac-12," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. With ESPN's FPI, where Clemson was also favored in the last two games (more narrowly at Miami), Clemson is an underdog to Notre Dame (34.6% win chance) and a favorite over Georgia Tech (83.8%) and North Carolina (59.1%) at home and South Carolina on the road (66.9).

