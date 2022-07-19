Tyler Grisham updates injuries with wide receiver group

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson receiver coach Tyler Grisham talked to the media Tuesday about his talented receiver group that looks for a bounce-back campaign.

Quick notes from Grisham's interview (via David Hood):

We will start with injuries. He said Joe Ngata is the healthiest he's been since he's been here. Troy Stellato is also healthy and ready to go for camp, and Grisham said Stellato just needs to stay on the field.

Freshman WR Adam Randall is drawing rave reviews, and the players are bragging about how far along he is (players can't work with coaches yet). However, Grisham doesn't have a timeline or Randall to return.

EJ Williams is ready to go, and Grisham expects him to start at one spot. He also said Brannon Spector is the day one starter (in camp) in the slot after a fantastic spring.

Will Taylor is also a full go and will compete for playing time.

Grisham said they are going to force-feed the guys in camp and get them playing different spots with different route concepts while also keeping it as simple as possible.