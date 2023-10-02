Two Tigers nab ACC weekly honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson wide receiver Tyler Brown and defensive end T.J. Parker have combined for three ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson's 31-14 win at Syracuse on Saturday. Brown collected both ACC Receiver of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week honors while Parker garnered ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The trio of selections are Clemson's second, third and fourth of the season. Clemson has now earned a total of 569 ACC weekly honors since 1968. Brown joins Sammy Watkins and Deshaun Watson as the only players in school history to earn multiple ACC weekly honors in a single week. Watkins collected dual awards for performances against Auburn and Maryland in 2011 and Watson did so following superlative efforts against North Carolina and NC State in 2014. Last week, Brown recorded career highs in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (153), and his 153 receiving yards were the most by a Clemson true freshman since Justyn Ross’ 153 yards against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to conclude the 2018 season. Brown became only the seventh player in Clemson history to record a 100-yard receiving game within the first five games of a career, joining Artavis Scott (two games in 2014), Justyn Ross (two games in 2018), Cole Turner (two games in 2022), Sammy Watkins (three games in 2011), Derrick Hamilton (five games in 2001) and Jim Lanzendoen (five games in 1973). Parker earned his first career ACC Player of the Week honors after posting five tackles (two for loss) and 2.0 sacks on Saturday. He became the first Clemson true freshman to record at least 2.0 sacks in a game since Myles Murphy’s 2.0 sacks in the 2020 season opener at Wake Forest. He joined Murphy, Dexter Lawrence and Corico Wright to become the fourth Clemson freshman under Dabo Swinney to post 2.0 sacks in a single game. Parker leads all freshmen nationally with 7.5 tackles for loss and is the only freshman in the FBS with 5.0 or more tackles for loss. Through five games, he is already more than halfway to Murphy's Clemson true freshman record for tackles for loss (12.0). Parker's 3.0 sacks also rank tied for second nationally among freshmen. Clemson's Tyler Brown became the fifth Clemson freshman since 1972 (when freshmen became eligible) to have at least 150 receiving yards in a game 9-153 at Syracuse). Others are Aaron Kelly, Sammy Watkins, Artavis Scott and Tee Higgins. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 2, 2023 Correction to previous tweet. Brown is fifth true freshman to have at least 150 yards in a game. Ross also did it, Kelly was red shirt freshman — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 2, 2023

