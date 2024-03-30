Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Alabama in Elite 8

It was a historic season for the Tigers, who made their first Elite 8 appearance since the 1980 season.

"We set this program to a new standard," Clemson guard Chase Hunter said after the game understanding what he and his teammates accomplished this season.

Check out the reaction on social media via X:

So unbelievably proud of this team. No Final 4, but accomplished a run that proved EVERYBODY wrong. The 2023-24 squad goes down in the books, and up in the rafters.



Always and forever a CLEMSON TIGER!!! pic.twitter.com/xwJQI9cDuS — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) March 31, 2024

I’m so proud of @ClemsonMBB and all they accomplished this season. What an incredible post-season run for this team and Coach Brownell! #ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/y3Ye1sJqrC — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) March 31, 2024

Special run. Special season.



Brad Brownell proved a lot of folks wrong, myself included. Never thought I would see Clemson in the Elite 8. Legendary. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) March 31, 2024

Alabama's made more threes in 36 minutes against Clemson than New Mexico, Baylor, and Arizona did in 120. — John Gasaway (@JohnGasaway) March 31, 2024

Clemson treating Nick Pringle like OJ Howard. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 31, 2024

Free throws cost Clemson a Final Four. Sickening. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) March 31, 2024

Really not a bad performance by Clemson tonight. Of course there were things they could’ve done better, but tonight was more about Alabama.



They were very good. Sharper and more disciplined than I thought they’d be. The better team won.



An historic season regardless. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) March 31, 2024

Free throws absolutely killed Clemson tonight. 8-16 on the night.



That’s not how you get Capone. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 31, 2024

Clemson is 3-11 (27%) from the free throw line in the second half. — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) March 31, 2024

All Alabama needed to make a Final Four was for Nick Saban to retire. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 31, 2024

Alabama takes down Clemson with the help of some hot 3-point shooting! 🔥🔥



- 9-12 on Corner 3's (16-36 3PM overall)

- 16 offensive rebounds

- Mark Sears: 23 PTS / 7-14 3PM

- Nick Pringle: 16 PTS / 11 REB pic.twitter.com/qvU4zuj7BV — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) March 31, 2024

Man I hate that it ended this way. But this is the best team in my lifetime and I’m so proud of Brad and the boys. Shoutout to PJ, Joe, Chase, and Jack thank you for all you have done for the program. We will never forget the 2023-2024 Clemson Men’s Basketball team ❤️ — Adam (@ametts24) March 31, 2024

ALABAMA TAKES DOWN CLEMSON 🔥



The Tide is headed to their 1st Final Four in program history. pic.twitter.com/41PcUMGNGL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2024

Clemson's first three NCAA opponents made 14 three points shots. Alabama made 16 tonight, most made against Clemson in five years. Mississippi State made 19 vs Tigers on 12-8-2018 — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) March 31, 2024

Clemson played and fought with insane effort right to the buzzer. I'm not explaining this to the "disappointed in how we played" nuts. Bama hit every 3 in the 2nd half and this team never quit, kept fighting. — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) March 31, 2024

PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin both made the All-West Region team. https://t.co/HeNlZSb90Y — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) March 31, 2024

Bama over Clemson by a touchdown. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 31, 2024

PJ Hall says the loss will sting for quite a while. He says the team felt the love of the #Clemson community along the way and that he is proud of the team. https://t.co/e9jr0eDr7z — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) March 31, 2024

Chase Hunter capped his spectacular NCAA Tourney run with a stat sheet filler tonight.



12 points

6 assists

5 rebounds

4 steals

2 blocks pic.twitter.com/NvehunD0LQ — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) March 31, 2024

Clemson center PJ Hall: "It was an incredible group. There's nothing I'd change about it" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 31, 2024

Joe Girard III asked by @gray_mann21 what his message to other transfers would be re: coming to Clemson



"Do it"



Says Tigers have an "amazing" culture and he felt that all year. "Someone left cookies on my doorstep the first day. Still don't know who it was" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 31, 2024

In one way this game was reminiscent of Clemson's other Elite 8 game vs UCLA in 1980. UCLA outscored Clemson by 11 last 5 minutes of first half in 1980. Tonight Alabama outscored Clemson by 11 last 6 minutes of first half. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) March 31, 2024

Joe Girard III talks about transferring from Syracuse and what this year at Clemson meant to him.



"Coach Brownell didn't have to call me, these two guys (Hall and Hunter) didn't have to help recruit me, but they did .. Coach Brownell is like another father figure for life." — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 31, 2024

How special is this group to Clemson MBB coach Brad Brownell? "Very special ... This run is something we'll always remember." Says he wanted "so badly" for his players to make a Final Four. "This wasn't an accident. Our guys played great basketball. Just needed more today" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 31, 2024

Clemson coach Brad Brownell: "The challenge for our team all year was, we're not very fast. ... there were times that was a real problem for us, (especially) in the second half. ... They came down and shot before we could get our zone set up a few times." — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 31, 2024