Twitter reacts to Clemson's Gator Bowl win
The Tigers had an amazing fourth quarter to win the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl over Kentucky 38-35 on Friday afternoon.
Mafah also became the first Clemson player to rush for four touchdowns in a game since C.J. Spiller against Georgia Tech in the 2009 ACC Championship Game! pic.twitter.com/DbzUDNIUes
THAT is the Cade Clemson needs next season. Accuracy. Clutch. Improv. #ALLIN
🐅 4 Tackles
🐅 1 Sack
🐅 1 INT
🐅 2 PBUs
🐅 1 Fumble Recovery pic.twitter.com/fX5fP0pktS
• Started 4-4
• Closed season with 5 straight wins
• Clemson now has 13 straight seasons with 9+ wins (4th Longest Streak All-Time)
Clemson will be one of the top teams in the nation next season. pic.twitter.com/jk4aKj5EBY
WHAT A WIN FOR THE TIGERS‼️
📸 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/kcKtfZtfJd
No. 22 Clemson Tigers tamed the Wildcats, 38-35 in the 2023 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl! @ClemsonFB | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/T1nUqc5gmb
Couldn’t have done it without the homefield advantage!! 52-yarder off the crossbar, 3rd & 18, and Mafah to win it!
The Best Is Yet To Come, always. @ClemsonFB 🐅 pic.twitter.com/f2KcHYihuf
History for Dabo and @ClemsonFB 👏 pic.twitter.com/w12vZF99mU— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 29, 2023
The 2023 @TaxSlayerBowl MVP, @PhilMafah1 🐅 pic.twitter.com/4q5qxgZocY— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023
Phil Mafah’s four rushing touchdowns today broke the Clemson bowl record and the Gator Bowl record 🤯
The best kind of bath. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I2oBLaHzej— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023
Have a feeling that clemson ends up buying @TaylorTannebaum a new coat 😬 pic.twitter.com/EgeLRTUGsl— Woody Whitehurst - Women’s Lacrosse Supporter (@woodywhitehurst) December 29, 2023
NEVER A DOUBT!!! #CLEMSON— John Simpson (@_JohnSimpson) December 29, 2023
Mission Accomplished won the closer and was able to send our seniors out as champions. Thank you guys for what you poured into our program and leaving a legacy. #GATORBOWLCHAMPS— CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) December 29, 2023
I thought Cade REALLY took a step forward in the 2nd half.
Clemson LB Barrett Carter in the Gator Bowl:
What a turnaround for Clemson this season…
Dabo gets to 9+ wins for his 13th season in a row. Even when they’re down, Clemson is never out.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023
Your 2023 @TaxSlayerBowl Champions, the Clemson Tigers!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/1HJLfKF0Bf— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023
THE CLEMSON TIGERS COMPLETE THE COMEBACK 🏆
Will Shipley on crutches hugging his teammates after their win in the @taxslayerbowl @All_Clemson pic.twitter.com/D4YrdWGIMV— Zach Lentz (@Zach_AllClemson) December 29, 2023
Will Shipley, who is on crutches, was a part of a postgame huddle with Clemson’s running backs. pic.twitter.com/eGYeEjsIOm— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 29, 2023
Fun Fact: Clemson has as many wins this season vs SEC teams (2) as Ohio State has in their last 14 total games vs the conference. #ALLIN #GoBucks #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/3eaq0RoJKn— Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) December 29, 2023
#3Out 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wt6kjamfai— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 29, 2023
Dabo Swinney found Shipley and shared a moment with him pic.twitter.com/gjyOYWN1G8— Zach Lentz (@Zach_AllClemson) December 29, 2023
What was good 75 years ago for Clemson is still good today. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/gQ2mB7Cf2h— Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) December 29, 2023
2023 Gator Bowl Champs! 🏆🔥
Can’t believe they thought we’d lose the TaxSlayer bowl when our kicker is literally an accountant— Brandon Shealy (@brandonshealy44) December 29, 2023
I think I lost my voice— $J6 (@SJones6_) December 29, 2023
The play that sealed the victory 🐅 pic.twitter.com/pFm0pJQSDK— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023
SO. MUCH. JOY. pic.twitter.com/LOgucs6xGF— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023
So appreciative and proud of our Clemson Family painting Jacksonville ORANGE! It matters, in so many ways.
Clemson, THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/oOrOc9h5pE— $J6 (@SJones6_) December 29, 2023
Khalil Barnes led the team in tackles with seven. Peter Woods was second with four. Shelton Lewis produced the game-sealing pick. All three are freshmen. Barrett Carter returns. DT will be deep. Avieon Terrell, Wade Woodaz, RJ Mickens, etc ... a lot to like about next year's D— Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) December 29, 2023
A program built on love 🧡 pic.twitter.com/iG3anidugc— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023
Business = stood on. @CoachEason1 x @CoachRumph pic.twitter.com/TvWfiri94y— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023
1-0. pic.twitter.com/FCyT1VXvEv— David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) December 29, 2023
