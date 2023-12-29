Twitter reacts to Clemson's Gator Bowl win

Check out some of the best reactions and videos from social media on the wild bowl game:

Phil Mafah’s four rushing touchdowns today broke the Clemson bowl record and the Gator Bowl record 🤯



Mafah also became the first Clemson player to rush for four touchdowns in a game since C.J. Spiller against Georgia Tech in the 2009 ACC Championship Game! pic.twitter.com/DbzUDNIUes — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 29, 2023

The best kind of bath. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I2oBLaHzej — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023

Have a feeling that clemson ends up buying @TaylorTannebaum a new coat 😬 pic.twitter.com/EgeLRTUGsl — Woody Whitehurst - Women’s Lacrosse Supporter (@woodywhitehurst) December 29, 2023

Mission Accomplished won the closer and was able to send our seniors out as champions. Thank you guys for what you poured into our program and leaving a legacy. #GATORBOWLCHAMPS — CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) December 29, 2023

I thought Cade REALLY took a step forward in the 2nd half.



THAT is the Cade Clemson needs next season. Accuracy. Clutch. Improv. #ALLIN — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) December 29, 2023

Clemson LB Barrett Carter in the Gator Bowl:



🐅 4 Tackles

🐅 1 Sack

🐅 1 INT

🐅 2 PBUs

🐅 1 Fumble Recovery pic.twitter.com/fX5fP0pktS — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 29, 2023

What a turnaround for Clemson this season…



• Started 4-4



• Closed season with 5 straight wins



• Clemson now has 13 straight seasons with 9+ wins (4th Longest Streak All-Time)



Clemson will be one of the top teams in the nation next season. pic.twitter.com/jk4aKj5EBY — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 29, 2023

Dabo gets to 9+ wins for his 13th season in a row. Even when they’re down, Clemson is never out. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023

THE CLEMSON TIGERS COMPLETE THE COMEBACK 🏆



WHAT A WIN FOR THE TIGERS‼️



📸 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/kcKtfZtfJd — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 29, 2023

Will Shipley on crutches hugging his teammates after their win in the @taxslayerbowl @All_Clemson pic.twitter.com/D4YrdWGIMV — Zach Lentz (@Zach_AllClemson) December 29, 2023

Will Shipley, who is on crutches, was a part of a postgame huddle with Clemson’s running backs. pic.twitter.com/eGYeEjsIOm — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 29, 2023

Fun Fact: Clemson has as many wins this season vs SEC teams (2) as Ohio State has in their last 14 total games vs the conference. #ALLIN #GoBucks #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/3eaq0RoJKn — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) December 29, 2023

Dabo Swinney found Shipley and shared a moment with him pic.twitter.com/gjyOYWN1G8 — Zach Lentz (@Zach_AllClemson) December 29, 2023

What was good 75 years ago for Clemson is still good today. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/gQ2mB7Cf2h — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) December 29, 2023

2023 Gator Bowl Champs! 🏆🔥



No. 22 Clemson Tigers tamed the Wildcats, 38-35 in the 2023 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl! @ClemsonFB | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/T1nUqc5gmb — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 29, 2023

Can’t believe they thought we’d lose the TaxSlayer bowl when our kicker is literally an accountant — Brandon Shealy (@brandonshealy44) December 29, 2023

I think I lost my voice — $J6 (@SJones6_) December 29, 2023

The play that sealed the victory 🐅 pic.twitter.com/pFm0pJQSDK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023

So appreciative and proud of our Clemson Family painting Jacksonville ORANGE! It matters, in so many ways.



Couldn’t have done it without the homefield advantage!! 52-yarder off the crossbar, 3rd & 18, and Mafah to win it!



The Best Is Yet To Come, always. @ClemsonFB 🐅 pic.twitter.com/f2KcHYihuf — Graham Neff (@GrahamNeff) December 29, 2023

Khalil Barnes led the team in tackles with seven. Peter Woods was second with four. Shelton Lewis produced the game-sealing pick. All three are freshmen. Barrett Carter returns. DT will be deep. Avieon Terrell, Wade Woodaz, RJ Mickens, etc ... a lot to like about next year's D — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) December 29, 2023