Twitter reacts to Clemson winning against South Carolina

Check out some of the more interesting reactions and videos on social media:

FINAL: Clemson shuts down South Carolina’s offense as the Tigers take the Palmetto Bowl, 16-7



Gamecocks fall short of bowl eligibility @wachfox | @GamecockFB | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/GhECxbmkRj — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) November 26, 2023

RAISE IT HIGH COACH‼️ pic.twitter.com/3jv3Lpd4g0 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

I heard they have a nice bowling alley in Columbia … 😂😂😂😂 that’s the only bowling they doing this year 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hYW2BSZytX — Ricky Sapp (@Sapp91) November 26, 2023

For the 125th consecutive year, Clemson has retained the lead in its all-time series with South Carolina. — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

What a night, Coach 😁🏈 pic.twitter.com/Oqg3gdKj14 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) November 26, 2023

It’s that time again. pic.twitter.com/5y1lDmUtqd — The Angry Clemson Fan (@AngryClemsonFan) November 26, 2023

Ballgame. Really disappointing result against a very beatable Clemson team.



Shane Beamer’s most important offseason of his tenure awaits after a nightmare 2023 season. — The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) November 26, 2023

Clemson specialists celebrate in the train pic.twitter.com/Vrhd1o48vK — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 26, 2023

CLEMSON GETS THE STOP AND THE GARNET EXODUS HAS BEGUN — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 26, 2023

I would say they’re flushing down but that would imply that they’re in a bowl https://t.co/Q7cmTwvdmH — Shakin the Southland (@STSouthland) November 26, 2023

Final: #Clemson 16, South Carolina 7. The Tigers finish the regular season on a four-game winning streak (8-4 overall) and keep the Gamecocks from reaching bowl eligibility. The Tigers now await their bowl destination https://t.co/jueKmGdVJU — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) November 26, 2023

Under a Carolina sky, the Clemson Tigers win. pic.twitter.com/lGcnbuF5ak — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

Jonathan Weitz holds the Palmetto Bowl Trophy. He kicked three field goals that were the difference. pic.twitter.com/UBrQ2NGmWW — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 26, 2023

Clemson held Spencer Rattler (112 yds) to his lowest passing yardage of the season. — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) November 26, 2023

It's official: Clemson's Dabo Swinney beating South Carolina guarantees bowl berths for both James Madison & Jacksonville State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2023

When Clemson Football walks in and knocks on that door. pic.twitter.com/G0bP3F7KvM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

BACK WHERE IT BELONGS.



OUR STATE. pic.twitter.com/65gnGRcZX1 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

Clemson plants the flag at midfield pic.twitter.com/avNhIOf86M — Christina Long (@christinalong00) November 26, 2023

A win over your rival always feels sweet. Clemson still need to fix the passing game and didn't score an offensive touchdown but keeping USCjr from being bowl eligible I will take 100 times out of 100. — QT (@QuackingTiger) November 26, 2023

Let this sink in 🗣 pic.twitter.com/unGx5dnkAE — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

Don’t sweat it @CoachSBeamer



You can still go bowling this holiday szn pic.twitter.com/2T3W9KMzMd — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 26, 2023

Anderson was back on the two plays after this, seems bad pic.twitter.com/a2rM6Xibhm — Shakin the Southland (@STSouthland) November 26, 2023

So much love 🧡 pic.twitter.com/nl2UAfEolX — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

The full answer from @CoachSBeamer on how much these seniors have meant to him. pic.twitter.com/cqSI2SB1cr — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) November 26, 2023