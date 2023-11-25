|
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning against South Carolina
Clemson won a hard-fought 16-7 road victory over their rival South Carolina on Saturday night.
Check out some of the more interesting reactions and videos on social media: FINAL: Clemson shuts down South Carolina’s offense as the Tigers take the Palmetto Bowl, 16-7 RAISE IT HIGH COACH‼️ pic.twitter.com/3jv3Lpd4g0 I heard they have a nice bowling alley in Columbia … 😂😂😂😂 that’s the only bowling they doing this year 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hYW2BSZytX For the 125th consecutive year, Clemson has retained the lead in its all-time series with South Carolina. What a night, Coach 😁🏈 pic.twitter.com/Oqg3gdKj14 Our state. pic.twitter.com/gMSkU1DPZr Gamecock fans leaving Willy B @wachfox @GamecockFB @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/bh0aXLnL8s It’s that time again. pic.twitter.com/5y1lDmUtqd Mood. https://t.co/4jNOP7zqZM pic.twitter.com/2ny4xIzpT4 Ballgame. Really disappointing result against a very beatable Clemson team. Clemson specialists celebrate in the train pic.twitter.com/Vrhd1o48vK CLEMSON GETS THE STOP AND THE GARNET EXODUS HAS BEGUN I would say they’re flushing down but that would imply that they’re in a bowl https://t.co/Q7cmTwvdmH Final: #Clemson 16, South Carolina 7. The Tigers finish the regular season on a four-game winning streak (8-4 overall) and keep the Gamecocks from reaching bowl eligibility. The Tigers now await their bowl destination https://t.co/jueKmGdVJU Under a Carolina sky, the Clemson Tigers win. pic.twitter.com/lGcnbuF5ak Jonathan Weitz holds the Palmetto Bowl Trophy. He kicked three field goals that were the difference. pic.twitter.com/UBrQ2NGmWW Clemson held Spencer Rattler (112 yds) to his lowest passing yardage of the season. It's official: Clemson's Dabo Swinney beating South Carolina guarantees bowl berths for both James Madison & Jacksonville State When Clemson Football walks in and knocks on that door. pic.twitter.com/G0bP3F7KvM Tigers win! 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/ecC9OBA134 W. Suck it, losers. OUR STATE 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ZmTcN5FOU9 BACK WHERE IT BELONGS. Clemson plants the flag at midfield pic.twitter.com/avNhIOf86M GO TIGERS🐅🐅🐅 #StateChamps A win over your rival always feels sweet. Clemson still need to fix the passing game and didn't score an offensive touchdown but keeping USCjr from being bowl eligible I will take 100 times out of 100. Let this sink in 🗣 pic.twitter.com/unGx5dnkAE Don’t sweat it @CoachSBeamer Anderson was back on the two plays after this, seems bad pic.twitter.com/a2rM6Xibhm So much love 🧡 pic.twitter.com/nl2UAfEolX https://t.co/qDUAkkFgcl pic.twitter.com/iPa9bT7OIB The full answer from @CoachSBeamer on how much these seniors have meant to him. pic.twitter.com/cqSI2SB1cr Our house, our state. pic.twitter.com/McU305WrI9 Our State 🐅
Gamecocks fall short of bowl eligibility @wachfox | @GamecockFB | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/GhECxbmkRj
Shane Beamer’s most important offseason of his tenure awaits after a nightmare 2023 season.
OUR STATE. pic.twitter.com/65gnGRcZX1
You can still go bowling this holiday szn pic.twitter.com/2T3W9KMzMd
