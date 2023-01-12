Twitter reacts to Clemson hiring 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet confirmed on Thursday night that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter had been fired and that Swinney had targeted and then hired TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Clemson Twitter and the national media were abuzz after hearing the breaking news of the coaching moves.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated pic.twitter.com/xFOMm0RD4T — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 12, 2023

Dabo really lost to SC once in almost a decade and saw y’all disrespect him with those bogus ass final polls putting FSU over Clemson and said: pic.twitter.com/z6wSDbxBbz — Clemson Addict (14-3, 5-0 ACC) (@Clemson_Addict) January 12, 2023

Love the hire of Garrett Riley. Getting blood from outside the program will rejuvenate it. Let’s go. #clemson — Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) January 12, 2023

Big news out of Clemson today with the hiring of Garrett Riley. Swinney proving he isn't afraid to make the big moves — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 12, 2023

Buckle up Clemson. And hold on to all receipts. — Eric Mac Lain January 12, 2023

TCU played in the national championship 3 days ago. I can’t believe how quickly Clemson pulled this off. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 12, 2023

current Clemson players are liking my IG story about streeter being fired … clearly they wanted that change too. it’s good they’re excited for a change. — jacki (@jacki_d) January 12, 2023

For Garrett Riley, Texas native, to turn down A&M for Clemson probably means he doesn’t see the Aggies heading in the right direction.



Also, much easier to win in the ACC and assistants love working for Dabo. — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) January 12, 2023

Clemson fires OC/QB coach Brandon Streeter. “I am accountable for our staff & our results. Though we took a step forward offensively in 2022 after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position,” Dabo Swinney — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 12, 2023

Clemson is targeting TCU OC & reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley as its next OC, sources tell @SINow. Deal not finalized, but it would be a whopper of a hire for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.



The team parted with OC Brandon Streeter earlier today. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 12, 2023

If we were to take a meaningful transfer tonight on top of this news you would have to pick me up off the floor. TCU has some dudes I wouldn’t mind seeing in Clemson regalia. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 12, 2023

Spoke with former #Clemson OL and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain, who had this to say about the hire of Garrett Riley... "This is exactly what #Clemson needed to do. A massive hire that has sent a shockwave https://t.co/Z42ixniVJi — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) January 12, 2023

Christmas came on January 12 this year pic.twitter.com/PkETXViZbS — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) January 12, 2023

Me showing up to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/QiSUniI0pd — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 12, 2023

I see frustration over what Clemson is doing at OC and what Miami… isn’t doing. I feel it, too. Gotta talk about this tomorrow. — Locked On Canes (@LockedOnCanes) January 12, 2023

Dabo hiring Garrett Riley is a big deal. That’s someone who can create the easy yards that Clemson has left on the field the last two years — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) January 12, 2023

I know some of y’all didn’t like Streeter. Remember he’s a tiger and has a family. Don’t be a jabroni and tag him in any BS. This is a business and he’s a Tiger — Clemson Tom (@ClemsonTom) January 13, 2023

I haven’t been this excited about Clemson football since like 2020 🥹 — Clemson Highlights (@ClemsonRT) January 13, 2023