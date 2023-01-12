CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Twitter reacts to Clemson hiring 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley

by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, January 12, 2023, 6:22 PM

TigerNet confirmed on Thursday night that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter had been fired and that Swinney had targeted and then hired TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Clemson Twitter and the national media were abuzz after hearing the breaking news of the coaching moves.

Check out some of the reactions below:

