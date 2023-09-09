CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV update for Clemson-Charleston Southern
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 9 14:13

Saturday's Clemson-Charleston Southern game will start on ACC Network as scheduled (2:15 pm ET).

The Vanderbilt-Wake Forest game, still with more than half to go, will be moved to ACC Network Extra.

The Tigers are a 50.5-point favorite over Charleston Southern.

Clemson hasn't covered the final game spread versus an FCS opponent since 2017, a 61-3 win over The Citadel.

Late 4th quarter update: The game is on ACC Extra now, which is on the Watch ESPN app.

