TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Charleston Southern
2023 Sep 5 16:40- -
No. 25 Clemson will face off against Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9th, at 2:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Drew Carter (broadcaster), Dustin Fox (broadcaster), and Alex Chappell (sideline) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.
