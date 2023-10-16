CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Miami

TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Miami
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 16 17:25

Clemson will face off against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 pm ET on ACC Network.

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Taylor Tannebaum (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

ESPN's FPI has Clemson with a 52.5% projection over the Hurricanes.

The Tigers are currently a -2.5-point road favorite against the Hurricanes.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Miami
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Miami
Clemson at Miami depth charts
Clemson at Miami depth charts
Report: Miami standout QB dealing with a leg injury
Report: Miami standout QB dealing with a leg injury
WATCH: Clemson players on road matchup with Miami
WATCH: Clemson players on road matchup with Miami
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week