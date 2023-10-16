TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Miami

Tony Crumpton

Clemson will face off against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 pm ET on ACC Network. Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Taylor Tannebaum (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. ESPN's FPI has Clemson with a 52.5% projection over the Hurricanes. The Tigers are currently a -2.5-point road favorite against the Hurricanes.

