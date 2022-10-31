TV announcers for Clemson-Notre Dame

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) will face off against Notre Dame (5-3) in South Bend on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Clemson leads the series 4-2 and won their last meeting 30-14 in 2020.

Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

