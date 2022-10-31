CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The Tiger defense will have to play tough to get the road win
TV announcers for Clemson-Notre Dame
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 31, Mon 16:08

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) will face off against Notre Dame (5-3) in South Bend on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Clemson leads the series 4-2 and won their last meeting 30-14 in 2020.

Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

TigerNet will be on hand for the real-time game thread and post-game interviews and reactions.

