TV announcers for Clemson-NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 5 Clemson will face off against No. 10 North Carolina State at Death Valley on Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

Chris Fowler (broadcaster), Kirk Herbstreit (broadcaster), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network, while Jon Laaser and Luther Maddy will present the game for National Sports Network.