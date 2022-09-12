TV announcers for Clemson-La Tech

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson will try to start off the season a perfect 3-0 as they will face off against La Tech inside Death Valley on Saturday night (8 p.m./ACCN).

The Tigers opened up as a heavy 35-point favorite against the Bulldogs (1-1).

Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Kelsey Riggs (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.