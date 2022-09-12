CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-La Tech

TV announcers for Clemson-La Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 12, Mon 16:48

Clemson will try to start off the season a perfect 3-0 as they will face off against La Tech inside Death Valley on Saturday night (8 p.m./ACCN).

The Tigers opened up as a heavy 35-point favorite against the Bulldogs (1-1).

Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Kelsey Riggs (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson pre-game Death Valley hype video narrated by Ben Boulware
WATCH: Clemson pre-game Death Valley hype video narrated by Ben Boulware
WATCH: Clemson players preview Louisiana Tech matchup
WATCH: Clemson players preview Louisiana Tech matchup
TV announcers for Clemson-La Tech
TV announcers for Clemson-La Tech
Upcoming ACC football schedule
Upcoming ACC football schedule
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest