Trevor Lawrence injury update on his left knee

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a knee injury in the 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports Monday that Lawrence has escaped any significant injury. "QB Trevor Lawrence has an MRI on his knee, but he's currently described as day-to-day, Rapoport tweeted. "The belief is no major injury for Lawrence, who finished the game. It's a quick turnaround for Thursday, but the hope is he's OK for it." Lawrence talked to the media after the win despite the injury. “Feel pretty good,” Lawrence said. “Walking around all right. I can’t really say much now, but I want to make sure everything’s checked out before [the game against the Saints]. … It’s a little bit bruised, too, so just trying to kind of sort through what it is now.” Lawrence was injured rolling out on a pass play, trying to ice the game with a first down. “I just felt some discomfort in my knee, and I went down,” Lawrence said. “I don’t know if it was twisted or landed on or what. I kind of felt it right away and then kind of put a little pressure on it. I realized I could get up, so I was just trying to get up and get off the field.” Lawrence completed 20 out of 30 passes for 181 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Jaguars will play on Thursday for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Trevor Lawrence is questionable to return with a knee injury after this play. Hopefully he’s okay pic.twitter.com/YKOI1Z1u39 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 15, 2023 #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says he’s feeling “OK” after exiting game late with a knee injury. Will get it checked out tonight or tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GrQhuq9PrF — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 15, 2023

