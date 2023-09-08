TigerNet Podcast: How Clemson can use the transfer portal

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The TigerNet Podcast with David Hood and Matt Goldin takes a brief look at Clemson's loss to Duke, a look ahead to the home opener against Charleston Southern, but mostly goes in-depth on the Clemson roster and how the Tigers can remain uniquely Clemson but still take advantage of the transfer portal. Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A before your gameday watch party. . Also, many thanks to Lisa Nason and Nason Accounting in Greenville for being the first sponsor to jump on board this year. See Lisa and Vickie McKee and the rest at Nason Accounting in Greenville!

