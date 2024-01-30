Three Clemson games ranked in college football's most important of 2024 season

Three Clemson games made the cut for 247Sports' most important of the 2024 season ranking. Topping the list for the Tigers is Clemson at Florida State, at No. 9. "The Seminoles snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson with last season's overtime win in Death Valley, a victory that catapulted Florida State to bigger and better things under Norvell," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "This is one of four nationally-ranked opponents the Tigers have to deal with in 2024 during one of the toughest schedules Dabo Swinney's program has had to face in recent years as a national title contender. This is Clemson's fifth game, and third against a top-25 team." The opener in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Georgia is next at No. 18. "Early lines for this seismic ACC-SEC matchup suggest the Bulldogs are double-digit favorites, which is exactly the A1 bulletin board material Dabo Swinney and the Tigers needed for their locker room. These two opened the 2021 season in Charlotte and the only touchdown was an interception return by Georgia that swung the contest's momentum. These elites battle for the same players annually on the recruiting trail and will use this game as a springboard of sorts into the rest of the season as a national championship contender," said Crawford. One spot back is Clemson's Nov. 2 home matchup with 2023 ACC Championship Game participant Louisville. "After not playing each other last season, the Cardinals and Tigers are back at it this fall with the winner moving into the top-tier of the ACC standings in early November (we expect). Clemson is 8-0 all-time against Louisville since the Cardinals entered the ACC. It's unlikely Jeff Brohm's team would return to the league finale with a loss to the Tigers," Crawford said. Michigan-Ohio State at Columbus, Ohio, tops the list in the first year of an 18-team Big Ten. Florida State and Clemson both have tougher paths than other contenders in 2024 ✍️@LateKickJosh breaks down the ACC's schedule release.



