Two standout Clemson defenders named to watch lists for top national awards

Standout Clemson defenders Trenton Simpson, Andrew Mukuba named to top national award lists

Organizers for the Butkus Award announced today that Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson has been named as one of 51 members on the 2022 watch list for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Simpson enters 2022 credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 827 snaps over 25 games (15 starts).

The watch list features 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. The Butkus Award is focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.

The collegiate Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 43 schools, including three returning semifinalists: Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Texas’ DeMarvion Overshown and Oregon’s Noah Sewell. The SEC leads all conferences with 12 representatives, followed by the Pac-12 with nine. Teammates from seven schools – Alabama, BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, N.C. State, Oregon, and UCLA – have been named to the list and all 10 Division I FBS conferences are represented.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 31 with finalists to follow Nov. 21. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

“I am always excited about seeing our great watch list players on the field,” said Butkus, the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer. “When an outstanding player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things: First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America; Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand this recognition brings a responsibility of giving back.”

Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts, and journalists guides the selection process. Past winners of the collegiate award include such greats as Patrick Willis, Von Miller, Luke Kuechly, Devin White, and many more.

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced today that Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba has been named as one of 35 members on the 2022 watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation's top defensive back.

After earning freshman All-America honors last season, Mukuba enters 2022 credited with 54 tackles (two for loss), a sack, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 576 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).

This list includes 35 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent university. The preseason watchlist is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players.

This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the Semifinalists and Finalists lists as the season progresses.

2022 PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD PRESEASON WATCHLIST

Jordan Anderson, Bowling Green, Sr. Jordan Battle, Alabama, Sr. Cole Bishop, Utah, So. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford, Sr. Julius Brents, Kansas State, Sr. Davonte Brown, UCF, Jr. CJ Brown, Northern Illinois, So. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State, Sr. Denzel Burke, Ohio State, So. Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, Jr. Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, Jr. Xavier Henderson, Michigan State, Sr. Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State, Jr. Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh, Jr. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, Sr. Dorian Jackson, Western Michigan, Sr. Quindell Johnson, Memphis, Sr. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, Jr. Steven Jones, Jr., Appalachian State, Sr. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame, Jr. Antavious Lane, Georgia State, Jr. Kenny Logan, Jr., Kansas, Sr. Darrell Luter, Jr., South Alabama, Sr. Riley Moss, Iowa, Sr. Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, So. Gervarrius Owens, Houston, Sr. Clark Phillips III, Utah, So. Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State, Jr. Kelee Ringo, Georgia, So. Jammie Robinson, Florida State, Jr., JL Skinner, Boise State, Sr. Cam Smith, South Carolina, Jr. Christopher Smith, Georgia, Sr. Evan Williams, Fresno State, Sr. Rashad Wisdom, UTSA, Sr.

By Conference AAC (3), ACC (4), BIG TEN (6), BIG 12 (3), C-USA (1), IND (1), MAC (3), MW (2), PAC-12 (3), SEC (6), SUN BELT (3)

A preseason watchlist is compiled by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame based on previous performance and preseason All-America lists. A screening committee consisting of OSHOF members monitors all defensive backs throughout the season, including watchlist players, and narrows the field to up to 15 semifinalists in October. This committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The winner will be announced on ESPN's live presentation of The Home Depot College Football Awards. Other recognized National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) awards announced include the Bednarik Award, Maxwell Award, Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Outland Trophy, Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, Biletnikoff Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Award and others.

2022 BUTKUS AWARD® COLLEGIATE PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Darren Anders.......................................Bowling Green

Jeremy Banks.............................................. Tennessee

Micah Baskerville................................................... LSU

Seth Benson..........................................................Iowa

JD Bertrand............................................... Notre Dame

Tatum Bethune......................................... Florida State

Troy Brown......................................................Ole Miss

Ben Bywater...........................................................BYU

Jack Campbell............................................ Iowa

Levani Damuni.................................................Stanford

KD Davis.....................................................North Texas

Mohamoud Diabate...............................................Utah

Jamon Dumas-Johnson....................................Georgia

Justin Flowe..................................................... Oregon

Sherrod Greene.....................................South Carolina

Kyle Harmon..........................................San Jose State

Calvin Hart Jr...................................................... Illinois

Daiyan Henley.................................. Washington State

Nick Jackson.................................................... Virginia

Jestin Jacobs.........................................................Iowa

Carl Jones Jr.........................................................UCLA

Mikel Jones....................................................Syracuse

Tyrice Knight.........................................................UTEP

Carlton Martial........................................................Troy

Ventrell Miller.................................................... Florida

Jackson Mitchell.................................................UConn

Jaylen Moody................................................. Alabama

Isaiah Moore..................................................N.C. State

Darius Muasau.....................................................UCLA

Donavan Mutin................................................Houston

Anfernee Orji................................................ Vanderbilt

DeMarvion Overshown............................... Texas

Deshawn Pace...............................................Cincinnati

Ivan Pace.......................................................Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe....................................................Auburn

James Patterson................................................ Buffalo

Bumper Pool...................................................Arkansas

Luke Reimer.................................................. Nebraska

Merlin Robertson..................................... Arizona State

Noah Sewell............................................Oregon

Trenton Simpson.............................................Clemson

Isaac Slade-Matautia.............................................SMU

Mariano Sori-Marin.......................................Minnesota

DeAndre Square.............................................Kentucky

Drake Thomas...............................................N.C. State

Henry To’o To’o.............................................. Alabama

David Ugwoegbu.......................................... Oklahoma

Edefuan Ulofoshio......................................Washington

Payton Wilgar.........................................................BYU

Dorian Williams..................................................Tulane

Dee Winters............................................................TCU