Three Tigers named to Walter Camp All-America preseason teams

Simpson, Bresee and McFadden named to Walter Camp All-America preseason team

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced today that Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson have been named as first-team Preseason All-Americans. Offensive tackle Jordan McFadden was named as a second-team Preseason All-American in addition.

Ten players who earned Walter Camp All-American recognition in 2020 and/or 2021 are on the 2022 preseason list

Walter Camp All-America First Team

First Team Preseason Offense

WR: Jordan Addison (USC)*, Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

TE: Brock Bowers (Georgia)

OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Andrew Vorhees (USC), O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Caleb Chandler (Louisville)

C: Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)

QB: Bryce Young (Alabama)#

RB: Bijan Robinson (Texas), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

PK: Jake Moody (Michigan)*

First Team Preseason Defense

DL: Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Jalen Carter (Georgia), Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington), Andre Carter II (Army West Point)

LB: Will Anderson (Alabama), Trenton Simpson (Clemson), Noah Sewell (Oregon)

DB: Cam Smith (South Carolina), Eli Ricks (Alabama), Kelee Ringo (Georgia), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)#

KR: Brian Battie (South Florida)*

Walter Camp All-America Second Team

Second Team Preseason Offense

WR: Xavier Worthy (Texas), Kayshon Boutte (LSU)

TE: Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

OL: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Dawand Jones (Ohio State), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Zach Frazier (West Virginia)#

C: Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan)

QB: Caleb Williams (USC)

RB: Sean Tucker (Syracuse)#, Blake Corum (Michigan)

PK: Noah Ruggles (Ohio State), #

Second Team Preseason Defense

DL: Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Gervon Dexter (Florida), Jaxon Player (Baylor), Jacob Slade (Michigan State)

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Ivan Pace, Jr. (Cincinnati), Carlton Martial (Troy)

DB: Steven Jones, Jr. (Appalachian State)#, Riley Moss (Iowa), Clark Phillips III (Utah), Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame)%

P: Kule Ostendorp (Arizona)

KR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)

* – 2021 Walter Camp First Team All-America selection

# – 2021 Walter Camp Second Team All-America selection

% – 2020 Walter Camp First Team All-America selection