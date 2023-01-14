CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Shane Beamer goes off on Twitter after Garrett Riley report
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, January 14, 2023, 10:27 AM

Twitter is an absurd playground filled with diverse opinions and hot takes, with most people arguing back and forth daily.

So basically, like many people's families but online for all to see.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took some heat from some in his fanbase on hiring former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains on December 13.

Like most fans, they wanted a huge splash with a big-name hire, and I guess Loggains' name wasn't exciting enough.

Fast forward to this week as Clemson fired Brandon Streeter as their offensive coordinator and hired the 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley to a three-year deal worth $1.75 million per season.

That hire was massive news in college football as Clemson tries to reinvent itself to become of the nation's elite offenses in 2023.

To drive conversation, a local sports talk show, 97.7 FM Upstate, posted the following report on social media saying that Beamer "really wanted" Riley as his program's OC.

"Shane Beamer and South Carolina really wanted Garrett Riley - Clemson got him. What does that say about the "tier status" of both of these two programs?"

Beamer saw the tweet and responded to it by defending his program but in a pretty obnoxious way for a college football coach to act:

