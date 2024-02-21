Two Tigers land on 247Sports All-Impact Team

Sammy Brown, Elyjah Thurmon land on 247Sports All-Impact Team

Two Clemson players coming in this spring made 247Sports' All-Impact Team for freshmen. On offense, it's one of Matt Luke's new linemen with Elyjah Thurmon, who made a move up recruiting rankings with his all-star camp performances after his senior season. "Clemson doesn't go shopping in the portal, which means that the Tigers play more true freshmen than the average contender, including along the offensive line," 247Sports' Chris Hummer said. "That's a role Thurmon could earn, based on the way that he performed at the Polynesian Bowl, where he dominated all week and earned a fourth star. "Thurmon comes with tackle and guard flexibility and, given the Tigers' struggles to find a consistent presence at guard this past year alongside Marcus Tate, it's possible that Thurmon pushes for a starting spot from the jump. At worst, he projects as someone who can help immediately in the two deep." On defense, five-star linebacker Sammy Brown made the list. "We've seen it time and time again at Clemson: True freshmen tend to get on the field quickly," said Hummer. "That includes at the linebacker position, where those like Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz have played extensively as first-year players. Woodaz and Carter are both ahead of Brown on the depth chart, but there's an opportunity for snaps with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. off to the NFL. "Few recruits are more physically ready to play on the college level than Brown. A 6-foot-2, 230-pound freakshow of an athlete, Brown should step in right away and compete for playing time. He's got excellent instincts and is as physical as they come. Expect him to, at worst, be an excellent special teams player in 2024." For upcoming opponents, Pitt offensive lineman Caleb Holmes, Florida State tight end Landen Thomas, South Carolina edge defender Dylan Stewart and Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV also made the team.

