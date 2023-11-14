Rumor of Donald Trump attending Clemson-South Carolina game

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Trump attended the Clemson-LSU title game (Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports)
Trump attended the Clemson-LSU title game (Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports)

The upcoming rivalry game between Clemson and South Carolina should be intense.

Throw in that it's a night game at Williams-Brice Stadium, and it should be wild.

Add in a rumor that former President Donald Trump will be attending the game and will give it even more juice.

According to Gamecock Central publisher Brian Shoemaker, Trump's visit to the game will happen.

"I'm told Donald Trump’s visit for the Clemson game was confirmed to USC today. His arrival time, schedule, and the route he's taking to Williams-Brice haven't been given yet," said Shoemaker.

THIS IS JUST A RUMOR, and we will let you know if there is any official news on the former President going to the Palmetto Bowl.

