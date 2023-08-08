CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The ACC is reportedly discussing adding Cal and Stanford. (Photo: Jim Dedmon / USATODAY)
The ACC is reportedly discussing adding Cal and Stanford. (Photo: Jim Dedmon / USATODAY)

Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
by - 2023 Aug 8, Tue 08:43

The ACC is reportedly meeting again on Tuesday over the possible addition of remaining Pac-12 schools.

Seen after Friday's expansion events as unlikely at first, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday there was "smoke" over a team such as Stanford joining the league. He later reported that Stanford Bay Area-rival Cal was also in that mix, but he added that the idea was in the "embryonic stages."

"It's complicated," an ACC source told ESPN. "There's a significant travel expense. I think it's going to be all over the board with both the ADs and the presidents in what they may want to do. [Cal and Stanford] would likely have to take a reduced share. Eventually, though, they're going to want to become a full share."

The Associated Press didn't rule out the other two remaining Pac-12 teams in Oregon State and Washington State but confirmed that Cal and Stanford are the main potential targets. That report says that the conference will "dig into the merits of expansion again Tuesday and that the conference does not plan to draw out making a decision."

CBS Sports reports that both Cal and Stanford "have shown interest in joining the ACC," per sources.

Neither Stanford nor Cal has had success on the football field of late, but the Cardinal has been a power as an athletics program overall, winning the Directors' Cup in 26 of the 29 seasons of the award. By the time of its last victory (2022-23), Stanford had won a nation-leading 134 NCAA Championships.

Neither addition is reported to bring a financial windfall for the league, but it could give the conference some more viewers from the West Coast.

After Friday's Big Ten and Big 12 raids of the Pac-12, those conferences have 18 and 16 schools, respectively, come 2024, while the SEC will have 16 and the ACC is currently at 14.

Florida State had a board meeting last week where multiple members said such an exit of their own was a matter of time, despite the school's entry into a Grant of Rights agreement with the ACC through 2036. FSU, Clemson, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina were a reported "Magnificent Seven" this spring that looked closely into that Grant of Rights.

The GOR agreement, which was extended by nine years back in 2016 with the advent of the ACC Network, is said to hold both the TV revenue and the ability to air your team's games at all in the conference's hands (ACC), with no clear way to get out of said contract.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Cade Klubnik's ranking among 247Sports' top Power 5 starting QBs
Cade Klubnik's ranking among 247Sports' top Power 5 starting QBs
Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
Cade Klubnik named to watch list for nation's top quarterback award
Cade Klubnik named to watch list for nation's top quarterback award
Will Shipley named No. 1 ACC running back
Will Shipley named No. 1 ACC running back
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 21) Author
spacer TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 BeverlyAnne®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 Dugatiger®
spacer Just say no!
 Fluxus
spacer The NCAA doesn't have the power to do that.
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Re: The NCAA doesn't have the power to do that.
 Fluxus
spacer A complete waste of time and resources that makes no football sense?
 flyslyw
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 Thoughtful
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 tdqtiger
spacer Does adding these teams increase revenue from
 clover65®
spacer Are we just going after the leftovers?***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Absolutely don't want Cal. Dead weight. Stanford would be
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 Pig®
spacer THE ANSWER BETTER BE AN IMMEDIATE AND RESOUNDING NO!***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 agent k
spacer Just join the Mtn. West and be happy
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 crash007
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 kuraitengai
spacer Yes, add a couple of leftover PAC-12 teams then FSU/CU leave
 ClemBert
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 Just_Sayin
spacer I hear ya, BUT
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC meeting over potentially adding Pac-12 schools, won't 'draw out' decision
 allorangeallthetime52®
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week