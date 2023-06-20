CLEMSON RECRUITING

WATCH: Clemson 5-star LB commit squats nearly 600 pounds

WATCH: Clemson 5-star LB commit squats nearly 600 pounds
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jun 20, Tue 09:30
Sammy Brown Photo
Sammy Brown - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#17 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #2 LB, #5 GA
24/7:
#5 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA

Watch out college football fans, because Sammy Brown is about to make a big impact.

The Clemson 5-star linebacker commit is already making waves before even stepping foot on campus with his recent workout video that has made the rounds on the Internet.

Brown effortlessly squats an impressive 585 pounds in the following clip, showcasing his incredible strength and exquisite flowing mullet.

Check it out below:

As a junior, Brown had 113 tackles as a junior and named Georgia AAAAA Coaches as the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

