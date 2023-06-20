|
WATCH: Clemson 5-star LB commit squats nearly 600 pounds
|2023 Jun 20, Tue 09:30- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS) Class: 2024
#17 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
#28 Overall, #2 LB, #5 GA
#5 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Watch out college football fans, because
Sammy Brown is about to make a big impact.
The Clemson 5-star linebacker commit is already making waves before even stepping foot on campus with his recent workout video that has made the rounds on the Internet. Brown effortlessly squats an impressive 585 pounds in the following clip, showcasing his incredible strength and exquisite flowing mullet. Check it out below: Smooth 585🫡 pic.twitter.com/KKfWF0xrTO As a junior, Brown had 113 tackles as a junior and named Georgia AAAAA Coaches as the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.
The Clemson 5-star linebacker commit is already making waves before even stepping foot on campus with his recent workout video that has made the rounds on the Internet.
Brown effortlessly squats an impressive 585 pounds in the following clip, showcasing his incredible strength and exquisite flowing mullet.
Check it out below:
Smooth 585🫡 pic.twitter.com/KKfWF0xrTO— sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) June 19, 2023
As a junior, Brown had 113 tackles as a junior and named Georgia AAAAA Coaches as the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson star enters transfer portal
- CFB analyst on perception and backlash, says "there's nothing fake" about Dabo Swinney
- Clemson RB commit Gideon Davidson: From Ghana to Clemson, in his own words
- Top QB throws for the Clemson coaches
- Riley gets his QB: Hebert commits to the Tigers
- Offensive lineman shows he's different by noticing what Clemson has on the walls
- Palmetto State's No. 1 player calls Clemson offer “a blessing”
- USA TODAY releases finances chart for Clemson, peers in recent fiscal year
- 247Sports identifies early stumbling block for Clemson's 2023 season
- Top receiver has Clemson in his lead group
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<