WATCH: Clemson 5-star LB commit squats nearly 600 pounds

The Clemson 5-star linebacker commit is already making waves before even stepping foot on campus with his recent workout video that has made the rounds on the Internet.

Brown effortlessly squats an impressive 585 pounds in the following clip, showcasing his incredible strength and exquisite flowing mullet.

Check it out below:

As a junior, Brown had 113 tackles as a junior and named Georgia AAAAA Coaches as the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.