Four-star offensive tackle Ronan O'Connell will pick his college destination on July 4, where Clemson, Tennessee and Wisconsin are the finalists.

Top Tennessee lineman, Clemson target announcing commitment soon
by - 2023 Jul 3, Mon 14:09
Ronan O'Connell Photo
Ronan O'Connell - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.10)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Franklin, TN (Fred J Page HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#31 OT, #7 TN
24/7:
#64 IOL, #24 TN

Four-star Franklin, Tennessee offensive tackle Ronan O'Connell is set to make his college decision on July 4.

O'Connell was in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.

O'Connell will announce his decision at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He visited Wisconsin and Tennessee also last month to make up his finalist list.

O'Connell is rated as high as the No. 7 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation.

He received a Clemson offer in April and visited that month as well.

O'Connell was named Class 5A All State and he is also a standout wrestler.

He is currently slightly favored to Clemson by On3.com's recruiting prediction metric and he's had predictions to both Clemson and Tennessee on 247Sports' Crystal Ball, as of publishing.

