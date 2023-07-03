|
Top Tennessee lineman, Clemson target announcing commitment soon
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Franklin, TN (Fred J Page HS) Class: 2024
#31 OT, #7 TN
#64 IOL, #24 TN
Four-star Franklin, Tennessee offensive tackle
Ronan O'Connell is set to make his college decision on July 4.
O'Connell was in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June. O'Connell will announce his decision at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He visited Wisconsin and Tennessee also last month to make up his finalist list. O'Connell is rated as high as the No. 7 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation. He received a Clemson offer in April and visited that month as well. O'Connell was named Class 5A All State and he is also a standout wrestler. He is currently slightly favored to Clemson by On3.com's recruiting prediction metric and he's had predictions to both Clemson and Tennessee on 247Sports' Crystal Ball, as of publishing. Great visit last weekend for my OV @Coach_Austin_OL pic.twitter.com/G6kgNWf0dh Committing tomorrow , 4th of July, @ 2PM Eastern. pic.twitter.com/ypoqTRICtv
O'Connell was in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.
O'Connell will announce his decision at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He visited Wisconsin and Tennessee also last month to make up his finalist list.
O'Connell is rated as high as the No. 7 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation.
He received a Clemson offer in April and visited that month as well.
O'Connell was named Class 5A All State and he is also a standout wrestler.
He is currently slightly favored to Clemson by On3.com's recruiting prediction metric and he's had predictions to both Clemson and Tennessee on 247Sports' Crystal Ball, as of publishing.
Great visit last weekend for my OV @Coach_Austin_OL pic.twitter.com/G6kgNWf0dh— Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) June 7, 2023
Committing tomorrow , 4th of July, @ 2PM Eastern. pic.twitter.com/ypoqTRICtv— Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) July 3, 2023
