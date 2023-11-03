CLEMSON RECRUITING

2025 TE Logan Brooking announced a commitment to Clemson.
Tight end prospect Logan Brooking announces Clemson commitment
by - 2023 Nov 3 12:48
Logan Brooking Photo
Logan Brooking - Tight End
TigerNet: (3.59)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 220   Hometown: Savannah, GA (Savannah Christian Prep HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#17 TE, #32 GA

2025 Savannah, Georgia tight end Logan Brooking announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

He unveiled a top schools list with Clemson on it Wednesday, which also featured Florida, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, North Carolina and Stanford.

He is a second 2025 commitment this week, joining offensive lineman Easton Ware.

His pledge brings the group to four commitments now, which is ranked 10th nationally by the 247Sports Team Composite.

Brooking (6-4 235) has tallied 25 catches for 408 yards and a touchdown this season.

He picked up a Clemson offer in June.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 29) Author
spacer TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 TigerNet News®
spacer Chrisitan Prep HS check. Blonde Hair. Check. blue eyes. check.
 NIKE
spacer Re: Chrisitan Prep HS check. Blonde Hair. Check. blue eyes. check.
 firstdown811618®
spacer Only One Question...
 DownhillDefender®
spacer Re: Chrisitan Prep HS check. Blonde Hair. Check. blue eyes. check.
 domino dave
spacer Re: Chrisitan Prep HS check. Blonde Hair. Check. blue eyes. check.
 movino®
spacer Crump, please take out the trash
 Fillthevalley®
spacer The eternal sunshine of a moronic mind.
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: Chrisitan Prep HS check. Blonde Hair. Check. blue eyes. check.
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: Chrisitan Prep HS check. Blonde Hair. Check. blue eyes. check.
 SocMan2®
spacer What an ignorant statement....***
 GSCtiger®
spacer That's Keith Brookings son ya donut.***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Chrisitan Prep HS check. Blonde Hair. Check. blue eyes. check.
 jbctigers
spacer Welcome to Tiger town.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 walkertiger
spacer Welcome aboard! You made a great choice.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 anonymouse
spacer Welcome Logan, great day to be a Tiger
 dkmoore1975
spacer Great news!! Go Tigers!!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 tigermat
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Dabo is still bringing in the talent. How you like that 1.5%
 tigersrule79®
spacer Welcome Home Logan!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 CinTiger1
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 hutto117
spacer Welcome to Clemson!***
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
 ZeeGantt®
Read all 29 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
