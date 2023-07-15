Sunshine State defender commits to Clemson

|
Sunshine State defender Ashton Hampton commits to Clemson
|2023 Jul 15, Sat 14:18-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Florida State Univ. School HS) Class: 2024
#58 S, #100 FL
#44 CB, #70 FL
#89 S, #109 FL
Clemson built on its 2024 secondary with a talented Sunshine State defensive back on Saturday.
Four-star Tallahassee, Florida defender Ashton Hampton committed to Clemson. He holds a four-star rating as a cornerback by Rivals and also has star ratings as a safety by ESPN and 247Sports. The commitment pushes Clemson to 16 commits now and 10th in the nation in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Before his announcement, Hampton had a final group that also included Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU and Arkansas. Hampton logged snaps at cornerback, wide receiver and safety on a state championship team, per 247Sports, with 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and a pick on defense and 35 catches for 696 yards and nine scores as a receiver. Hampton picked up a Clemson offer in late December. 100% COMMITTED‼️ @CUCoachReed @CoachConn @SWiltfong247 @Andrew_Ivins @Rivals @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/JEhJs1e9pz
Four-star Tallahassee, Florida defender Ashton Hampton committed to Clemson. He holds a four-star rating as a cornerback by Rivals and also has star ratings as a safety by ESPN and 247Sports.
The commitment pushes Clemson to 16 commits now and 10th in the nation in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
Before his announcement, Hampton had a final group that also included Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU and Arkansas.
Hampton logged snaps at cornerback, wide receiver and safety on a state championship team, per 247Sports, with 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and a pick on defense and 35 catches for 696 yards and nine scores as a receiver.
Hampton picked up a Clemson offer in late December.
100% COMMITTED‼️ @CUCoachReed @CoachConn @SWiltfong247 @Andrew_Ivins @Rivals @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/JEhJs1e9pz— Ashton Hampton (@A2hton_) July 15, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
- Thunder and Lightning Together Again: James Davis back at Clemson
- NCAA fines Tennessee $8 million for more than 200 infractions
- It's time for these three players to shine for Clemson in 2023
- Recruiting Insider: Clemson still has moves to make in July
- Clemson announces signing of two transfers
- Clemson star selected in MLB draft
- ACC announces deal with CW network for airing college football, college basketball games
- Inside the Tigers' Top 10: A wide receiver, a kicker, and one of the nation's best backs
- Clemson punters working out with former pro
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<