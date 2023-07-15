Sunshine State defender commits to Clemson

Four-star Tallahassee, Florida defender Ashton Hampton committed to Clemson. He holds a four-star rating as a cornerback by Rivals and also has star ratings as a safety by ESPN and 247Sports.

The commitment pushes Clemson to 16 commits now and 10th in the nation in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Before his announcement, Hampton had a final group that also included Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU and Arkansas.

Hampton logged snaps at cornerback, wide receiver and safety on a state championship team, per 247Sports, with 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and a pick on defense and 35 catches for 696 yards and nine scores as a receiver.

Hampton picked up a Clemson offer in late December.