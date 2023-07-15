CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tallahassee defensive back Ashton Hampton is Clemson's 15th commitment for 2024.
Tallahassee defensive back Ashton Hampton is Clemson's 15th commitment for 2024.

Sunshine State defender Ashton Hampton commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Jul 15, Sat 14:18
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Ashton Hampton Photo
Ashton Hampton - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (3.48)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Florida State Univ. School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#58 S, #100 FL
Rivals:
#44 CB, #70 FL
24/7:
#89 S, #109 FL

Clemson built on its 2024 secondary with a talented Sunshine State defensive back on Saturday.

Four-star Tallahassee, Florida defender Ashton Hampton committed to Clemson. He holds a four-star rating as a cornerback by Rivals and also has star ratings as a safety by ESPN and 247Sports.

The commitment pushes Clemson to 16 commits now and 10th in the nation in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Before his announcement, Hampton had a final group that also included Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU and Arkansas.

Hampton logged snaps at cornerback, wide receiver and safety on a state championship team, per 247Sports, with 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and a pick on defense and 35 catches for 696 yards and nine scores as a receiver.

Hampton picked up a Clemson offer in late December.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson adds standout in-state transfer
Clemson adds standout in-state transfer
Sunshine State defender commits to Clemson
Sunshine State defender commits to Clemson
Florida defender commits to Clemson
Florida defender commits to Clemson
NCAA fines Tennessee $8 million for more than 200 infractions
NCAA fines Tennessee $8 million for more than 200 infractions
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 97 Recruits (64 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week