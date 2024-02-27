Rivals updates prospect rankings for Top 4-ranked 2025 Clemson class

Longtime Tigers pledge and Lynchburg, Virginia running back Gideon Davidson leads that group at No. 62 overall.

He is joined in the Top 100 by defensive tackles Amare Adams (85) and Isaiah Campbell (97).

The Rivals250 prospects are rounded out by offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs (104), defensive end Ari Watford (141) and quarterback Blake Hebert (239).

BHP athlete Marquise Henderson is also rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals.

Clemson is No. 4 in Rivals' team class rankings with 11 commitments total, trailing Notre Dame (17 pledges), Ohio State (8) and LSU (9). The next-best ACC team is Florida State, at No. 13.

In the 3-star-rated group, Easton Ware is the No. 10 player from Virginia (No. 46 OT nationally), tight end Logan Brooking is the No. 25 tight end nationally (No. 45 prospect in Georgia) and offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley is the No. 30 offensive tackle (No. 56 player out of Texas).