Recent 4-star visitor has Clemson in final four, sets commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

Keldric Faulk Defensive End TigerNet: (4.77) (4.77)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#202 Overall, #27 DE, #14 AL #202 Overall, #27 DE, #14 AL Rivals:

#53 Overall, #5 DE, #6 AL #53 Overall, #5 DE, #6 AL 24/7:

#111 Overall, #11 DL, #9 AL #111 Overall, #11 DL, #9 AL 6-5240Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS)2023

Four-star Highland Home, Alabama defensive end Keldric Faulk set a July 5 commitment date on Thursday.

Faulk lists a final four of Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State.

He was recently in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend and has visited each of the finalists in the last couple months.

Faulk is rated as high as the No. 53 overall player and the No. 5 defensive end in the nation.

Clemson has added commitments from four 4-star defensive linemen this year in David Ojiegbe, Vic Burley, AJ Hoffler and Stephiylan Green.