Highly-rated New Jersey linebacker picks up Clemson offer
2023 Jun 1, Thu 19:02
Height: 6-1 Weight: 215 Hometown: Trenton, NJ (Hun School HS) Class: 2025
#231 Overall, #26 OLB, #7 NJ
#190 Overall, #8 ILB, #5 NJ
#30 LB, #8 NJ
Four-star Trenton, New Jersey linebacker
Kamar Archie announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"Honored to have earned an offer from Clemson University," Archie said. Archie is rated as high as the No. 190 player overall and the No. 8 inside linebacker in 2025. Archie reports over 20 offers, also including Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Wisconsin among more Power 5 programs. MaxPreps lists him with 750 rushing yards on 43 carries with eight touchdowns on offense and nine TFLs and 72 total tackles on defense as a sophomore. 515x3 hex bar deadlift @Red_Zone75 pic.twitter.com/exuIBsdQ7O
Archie reports over 20 offers, also including Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Wisconsin among more Power 5 programs.
MaxPreps lists him with 750 rushing yards on 43 carries with eight touchdowns on offense and nine TFLs and 72 total tackles on defense as a sophomore.
515x3 hex bar deadlift @Red_Zone75 pic.twitter.com/exuIBsdQ7O— Kamar (@KamarsirArchie) May 20, 2023
