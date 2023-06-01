Highly-rated New Jersey linebacker picks up Clemson offer

"Honored to have earned an offer from Clemson University," Archie said.

Archie is rated as high as the No. 190 player overall and the No. 8 inside linebacker in 2025.

Archie reports over 20 offers, also including Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Wisconsin among more Power 5 programs.

MaxPreps lists him with 750 rushing yards on 43 carries with eight touchdowns on offense and nine TFLs and 72 total tackles on defense as a sophomore.