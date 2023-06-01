CLEMSON RECRUITING

Highly-rated New Jersey linebacker picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 19:02
Kamar Archie - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.54)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 215   Hometown: Trenton, NJ (Hun School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#231 Overall, #26 OLB, #7 NJ
Rivals:
#190 Overall, #8 ILB, #5 NJ
24/7:
#30 LB, #8 NJ

Four-star Trenton, New Jersey linebacker Kamar Archie announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Honored to have earned an offer from Clemson University," Archie said.

Archie is rated as high as the No. 190 player overall and the No. 8 inside linebacker in 2025.

Archie reports over 20 offers, also including Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Wisconsin among more Power 5 programs.

MaxPreps lists him with 750 rushing yards on 43 carries with eight touchdowns on offense and nine TFLs and 72 total tackles on defense as a sophomore.

Top Clemson News of the Week