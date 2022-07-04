Elite lineman commits to Clemson

Zechariah Owens Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-5 Weight: 365 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS) Class: 2023

#135 Overall, #17 OT, #14 GA

#182 Overall, #21 OL, #14 GA

#67 Overall, #8 OT, #5 GA

Clemson's star-studded 2023 group added more strength on the offensive line on Monday.

Four-star 2023 Mcdonough, Georgia offensive tackle Zechariah Owens (6-7 350) announced his commitment to the Tigers over Penn State.

Owens is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (67) and top-5 in Georgia (4) by 247Sports.

He is a second top-100 prospect to pledge to the Tigers in the last week, joining 4-star offensive guard Harris Sewell out of Odessa, Texas.

Clemson is fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with more target announcements to come this week with 4-star DE Keldric Faulk on Tuesday and 5-star DL Peter Woods on July 8.

Owens first received his Clemson offer in March.

Great day to be a Clemson Tiger!!! #We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/jGsYqQSxzx — Coach Thomas Austin (@Coach__TA) July 4, 2022