|
Elite Clemson OL target sets commitment date
|2022 Jun 27, Mon 17:54-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Harris Sewell - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.48)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#65 Overall, #2 OG, #13 TX
#65 Overall, #2 OG, #13 TX
Rivals:
#99 Overall, #6 OG, #18 TX
#99 Overall, #6 OG, #18 TX
24/7:
#101 Overall, #5 IOL, #22 TX
#101 Overall, #5 IOL, #22 TX
One of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class has Clemson in his final group and is announcing his college decision soon.
Four-star Odessa, Texas offensive lineman Harris Sewell will make his college call at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday out of a group with Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.
Sewell is rated as high as the No. 2 offensive guard in the nation and No. 65 overall (ESPN).
He was on hand for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.
Sewell added a Clemson offer last November.
I will be committing this Wednesday at 12:00 CST. Who will it be??@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ZzIPipRVf1— Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 27, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Harris Sewell