Elite Clemson OL target sets commitment date
by - 2022 Jun 27, Mon 17:54
Harris Sewell - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#65 Overall, #2 OG, #13 TX
Rivals:
#99 Overall, #6 OG, #18 TX
24/7:
#101 Overall, #5 IOL, #22 TX

One of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class has Clemson in his final group and is announcing his college decision soon.

Four-star Odessa, Texas offensive lineman Harris Sewell will make his college call at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday out of a group with Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell is rated as high as the No. 2 offensive guard in the nation and No. 65 overall (ESPN).

He was on hand for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.

Sewell added a Clemson offer last November.

