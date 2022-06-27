Elite Clemson OL target sets commitment date

Harris Sewell Offensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS) Class: 2023

#65 Overall, #2 OG, #13 TX #65 Overall, #2 OG, #13 TX Rivals:

#99 Overall, #6 OG, #18 TX #99 Overall, #6 OG, #18 TX 24/7:

#101 Overall, #5 IOL, #22 TX #101 Overall, #5 IOL, #22 TX 6-4290Odessa, TX (Permian HS)2023

One of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class has Clemson in his final group and is announcing his college decision soon.

Four-star Odessa, Texas offensive lineman Harris Sewell will make his college call at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday out of a group with Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell is rated as high as the No. 2 offensive guard in the nation and No. 65 overall (ESPN).

He was on hand for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.

Sewell added a Clemson offer last November.

I will be committing this Wednesday at 12:00 CST. Who will it be??@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ZzIPipRVf1 — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 27, 2022