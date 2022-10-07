Daniel High CB decommits from VT, announces Clemson offer

Height: 5-10 Weight: 170 Hometown: Central, SC (Daniel HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR 24/7:

The Daniel High-Clemson pipleline appears to be heating up again for another talented prospect.

2023 3-star cornerback Misun Kelley from Daniel High has decommited from Virginia Tech and announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"At this time, I have decided to decommit from Virginia Tech and reopen up my recruitment," Kelley posted on social media Thursday night. "I am looking forward to seeing my options and putting this into God’s hands. Thank you to the Virginia Tech staff for giving me the opportunity and believing in me first hand."

As a junior, he had 726 yards receiving with ten touchdowns at the receiver position, 113 yards rushing, and 24 tackles, including three for loss last season. In the return game, he averaged 19.4 yards per kick return.

In 2020, he had 27 tackles and six interceptions.

