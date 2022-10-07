CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kelly is a versatile athlete at D W Daniel (Photo via Clemson Football Twitter)
Kelly is a versatile athlete at D W Daniel (Photo via Clemson Football Twitter)

Daniel High CB decommits from VT, announces Clemson offer
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 7, Fri 11:59
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Misun Kelley - Cornerback
Height: 5-10   Weight: 170   Hometown: Central, SC (Daniel HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
24/7:

The Daniel High-Clemson pipleline appears to be heating up again for another talented prospect.

2023 3-star cornerback Misun Kelley from Daniel High has decommited from Virginia Tech and announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"At this time, I have decided to decommit from Virginia Tech and reopen up my recruitment," Kelley posted on social media Thursday night. "I am looking forward to seeing my options and putting this into God’s hands. Thank you to the Virginia Tech staff for giving me the opportunity and believing in me first hand."

As a junior, he had 726 yards receiving with ten touchdowns at the receiver position, 113 yards rushing, and 24 tackles, including three for loss last season. In the return game, he averaged 19.4 yards per kick return.

In 2020, he had 27 tackles and six interceptions.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Daniel High CB decommits from VT, announces Clemson offer
Daniel High CB decommits from VT, announces Clemson offer
Tigers defeat Louisville in road matchup
Tigers defeat Louisville in road matchup
4-star D-lineman sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group
4-star D-lineman sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group
Dabo Swinney discusses all the talented ACC QBs: "Everybody we play has a dude"
Dabo Swinney discusses all the talented ACC QBs: "Everybody we play has a dude"
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 120 Recruits (100 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest