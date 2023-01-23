Clemson signee vaults up final 2023 prospect rankings, awarded fifth star

Clemson signee Peter Woods vaults up final 2023 prospect rankings, awarded 5-star by Rivals

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL #4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL Rivals:

#15 Overall #15 Overall 24/7:

#59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL #59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL 6-3270Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Clemson's 2023 class is in and a good chunk of it is on campus already, including a five-star prospect who's seen some late moves in the recruiting rankings.

Rivals.com's updated 2023 outlook vaulted defensive lineman Peter Woods up from No. 54 to No. 15 and made him a 5-star as well this week.

"Peter Woods’ ascendency to five-star status started percolating during an impressive senior season, boiled over by completely dominating the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game and then he confirmed things at the highest level by impressing at the Under Armour Game," said Rivals' Adam Gorney. "The Clemson signee is built like a brick house, deadly serious about being great at the next level and has overwhelming power and force to win at the line of scrimmage."

ESPN moved Woods up five spots to No. 4 overall this week as well.

QB Christopher Vizzina is the next Tiger ranked by ESPN (42), then Vic Burley (71), Harris Sewell (81) and Tommarion Parker (86) within the top-100. More ESPN300 guys include Jamal Anderson Jr. (128), Zechariah Owens (137), Stephiylan Green (226) and David Ojiegbe (250).

Peter Woods

In High School: Led Thompson to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22), first team in Alabama to win four straight state titles since Hoover in the early 2000s … team compiled a 50-5 record in his four years … 2022 MaxPreps first-team All-American and Alabama Player of the Year … finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks … recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season … notched eight tackles (including three for loss) in state championship win over Auburn … had eight tackles and two sacks in state semifinal against Hoover … posted four tackles for loss each against Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills … as a junior in 2021, credited with 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks … had career high five tackles for loss vs. Hoover in 2021 … notched 12 tackles, a fumble recovery and a 45-yard interception return for the lone touchdown of his career against Vestavia HIlls … had 11 sacks for the year in 11 different games … had 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2020 despite being limited by injury to only four games … posted at least one tackle for loss in every game that year … totaled 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a freshman, including four tackles for loss against Florence … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando … earned Most Valuable Player honors in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game, leading Alabama team with eight tackles, including seven tackles for loss with two sacks … wore No. 11 for coach Mark Freeman at Thompson.