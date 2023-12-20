Clemson signee analysis: 4-star TE Christian Bentancur

One of the nation’s most productive offensive players signed with Clemson on Wednesday. More on Woodstock (Il.) tight end Christian Bentancur… Signee analysis: Christian Bentancur - 4-star TE - Woodstock, Illinois Committed since: 1/13/23. Listed size: 6-5 240. Notable: Bentancur was named the Player of the Year for his region, MVP for his conference and First Team All-State this season with 92 receptions for 1,345 yards and 21 touchdowns. He totaled 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 scores as a junior. Bentancur was the big mover of a recent Rivals rankings update, vaulting 30 spots to No. 99 overall. He is a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect and ranked as high as a No. 3 player at his position. His other finalists were Oregon and Ohio State. Quotable: “Prolific pass-catcher with translatable skills as a target over the middle of the field...Plays both in-line and flexed out for his high school. Uses good technique to get releases off the line, swiping at defenders’ hands. Runs with forward lean, aiding in his change of direction. Separates with shake at the top of his routes. Displays good hand placement in going for catches, properly framing the ball. Shows spatial awareness in finding openings in the defense. Effective at working the middle of the field. Has a solid burst after the catch toi pick up YAC. A solid blocker, but can continue to get stronger. Also saw time on defense as a defensive end. Doubles as a productive basketball player, averaging over 21 points per game as a junior. Doesn’t have ideal length, which could limit his ability as a jump ball threat. Will need to adjust to the considerable uptick in competition, coming from a smaller classification.” On3 on Bentancur. Clemson bio In High School: Rated as a consensus top 125 player nationally by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals and PrepStar … rated as the No. 58 overall player in the nation, third-best player in Illinois and third-best tight end in the nation by PrepStar … ranked by On3 as the No. 85 player in the nation and as the sixth-best tight end and fourth-best player in Illinois … Rivals ranked him as the nation’s No. 100 overall player, fifth-best tight end and fourth-best player in Illinois … listed as 247Sports’ No. 116 overall player and as the service’s eighth-best tight end and fourth-best prospect in Illinois … rated as ESPN’s No. 124 overall player, third-best tight end in the nation and third-best player in Illinois … finished his career with 231 receptions for 3,867 yards and 51 touchdowns … finished in the top five in Illinois high school history in receiving yards (second), receiving touchdowns (third) and receptions (fifth) … as a senior, recorded 21 receptions in a single game against Wheaton Academy and five touchdowns in one game against Christ The King; those were the second-best single game figures in each category in Illinois high school history … earned conference player of the year as a senior … two-year team captain and three-time all-area selection … earned all-state honors from multiple services as a junior and senior … 2023 Northwest Herald Player of the Year … played for Liam Kirwan at Marian Central Catholic … also an outstanding basketball player who will have a chance in 2024 to become the first athlete in Illinois history to catch 200 passes in football and score 2,000 points in basketball. Personal: Born Sept. 18, 2005 … named to honor roll every year in high school … committed to Clemson Jan. 13, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … name pronounced “BENT-tin-curr.” Dynamic. Tough. Competitive.



That's @CBentancur18 🐅 pic.twitter.com/AhWRVZ3F9o — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 @CMcthenia connects again with @cbentancur18 for another Hurricane touchdown. Canes trail 28-26 with 3:52 remaining in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/SMVBxFyJxZ — Marian Central Catholic HS Football (@MarianCentralFB) October 21, 2023 The nation’s No.1 tight end Christian Bentancur 6‘5“ 240 and a 5* from Woodstock Marian central Catholic IL and Clemson commit proved why once again this season catching 94 passes for 1423 yards and 22 TDs. runs a 4.56 with exceptional hands.⁦@cbentancur18⁩ What a talent. pic.twitter.com/WlkKl4q7b6 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) December 5, 2023

Marian Central’s Rylan Dolter, Christian Bentancur and Cale McThenia sign their NLIs for football. Dolter to Montevallo, Bentancur to Clemson, McThenia to Northern Iowa. pic.twitter.com/Np4tqAZolx — Joe Stevenson (@nwh_JoePrepZone) December 20, 2023

