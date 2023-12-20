Clemson signee analysis: 4-star RB David Eziomume

Clemson went back to the Peach State for another productive running back prospect. More on Kennesaw (Ga.) running back David Eziomume… Signee analysis: David Eziomume - 4-star RB - Kennesaw, Georgia Committed since: 3/1/23. Listed size: 6-1 205 Mid-year enrollee Notable: Eziomume is rated as high as a Top 250 prospect overall (Rivals; 246) with a four-star rating as an all-purpose back. He earned state player of the week honors for 325 rushing yards and a four-touchdown performance in September. Eziomume reported offers in the recruiting process from South Carolina, Southern Cal, Wisconsin, Florida State, Miami and Auburn among more FBS programs. Quotable: “Honestly, I think people just have a small idea who I am. People just think I'm another running back…I'm not just a running back. You see, I can go to slot, I'm on all sides of the ball. It's just like many factors I can bring to the table that's going to benefit Clemson…I have a 10.84 in the 100, but I'm really trying to cut that time down at 10.6 at one of these individual meets coming up soon. And my strength as well. Like Sammy Brown, very strong. My bench press is about, the max is at 315. My power clean is 305, and my squat is 420. So, it's like those big numbers. And these are all early maxes, so I know I'm not peaking out. I just feel like I bring different things to the table.” - Eziomume said this summer of what he brings to the table. Clemson bio In High School: Ranked by Rivals as its No. 248 overall player in the nation as well as the fifth-best running back in the nation and 32nd-best player in Georgia … ranked by On3 as the No. 254 overall player in the nation and as the country’s 17th-best running back … ranked as the No. 290 player in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 34 best player in Georgia … was on pace for an outstanding senior season before it was cut short by injury … led the state of Georgia in rushing through six games with 1,155 yards, including consecutive games of 205, 268 and 326 rushing yards early in the season … posted his 268-yard day against Milton, the eighth-ranked team in the state … his career-best 326-yard effort included 27 carries and four touchdowns against Robinson; was named the Georgia Player of the Week by Georgia High School Football Daily in leading North Cobb to a 42-27 upset victory … earned all-district honors despite playing only six games … selected as a 2023 team captain … finished his senior year with 14 touchdowns and a 7.7-yard-per-carry average in six games … also added 250 yards receiving out of the backfield … was second-team all-region as a junior when he had 700 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving and scored 20 touchdowns … played running back, tight end and receiver as a junior, helping North Cobb to a 9-3 record and No. 7 ranking in the state by MaxPreps … burst onto the scene in the 2022 state playoffs when he had three rushes for 180 yards in one game … shared the backfield in 2021 and 2022 with Benjamin Hall, who went on to play at Michigan … helped team to a 10-2 record and a No. 6 state ranking as a sophomore … played for Shane Queen at North Cobb … also competed in track, posting a personal best of 10.84 in the 100-meter and 22.23 in the 200-meter in competition … recorded a personal-best 19’7” long jump. Personal: Born March 1, 2006 … committed to Clemson on his 17th birthday, March 1, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … name pronounced “ee-ZOMM-moo-may.” Explosive. Smooth. Different.



That's @EziomumeDaee 🐅 pic.twitter.com/qU1YNf4hTF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 Crazy mix of speed and vision by @EziomumeDaee



3 TD of the 1st half for David. @RecruitGeorgia @ClemsonFB @NCWarriorsFB @northcobbOLine @NCHSrecruit pic.twitter.com/eSV6mXsOHi — Jim Roe (@jimroe) September 16, 2023 North Cobb RB David Eziomume (Clemson commit) avoids half of the defense on this 67-yard touchdown run vs. Northside-WR.@EziomumeDaee @NCWarriorsFB @NCHSrecruit @NCTouchdownClub @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/NfYK7xtE4m — GHSF Daily (@GHSFdaily) September 18, 2023

