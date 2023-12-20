Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Ronan O'Connell

Clemson’s first offensive line commit of the 2024 class has now signed. More on Franklin (Tenn.) offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell… Signee analysis: Ronan O’Connell - 4-star OL - Franklin, Tennessee Committed since: 7/4/23. Listed size: 6-4.5 290. Mid-year enrollee Notable: O’Connell is rated as high as a 4-star prospect (Rivals). Rivals has O’Connell as the No. 32 offensive tackle and the No. 8 player out of Tennessee. O’Connell also has interior offensive line ratings. He picked Clemson over finalists Wisconsin and Tennessee. He earned All-Region honors this past season. As a wrestler, O’Connell reached the TSSAA Class A finals in the 285-pound class as a junior. Quotable: "This is a state championship caliber team. I was going to make sure I didn't miss out on that. A lot of people told me to (sit out), don't play this year and wait until Clemson. I would never do that, I'm not that type of person. I would never skip out on my team like that." - O’Connell on returning to the field midseason as a senior after suffering a herniated disc (Page High School went on to lose in the state title game). Clemson bio In High School: Led Page High School to Tennessee’s state championship game in each of his last three seasons … named all-region all four years of his career and was the Region Player of the Year as a senior … earned all-state honors in 2023 … blocked for quarterback Jonathan Palmer, the nephew of former Southern California Heisman Trophy-winner Carson Palmer … helped Page finish the 2023 season with a 13-2 record and No. 13 ranking in the state of Tennessee … Page finished with a 38-7 record over his career … recorded 85 pancake blocks as a junior in 2022 … listed by Rivals as the eighth-best player in Tennessee … ranked by ESPN as the 11th-best player in Tennessee … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar, which ranked him as the 11th-best player in Tennessee and 28th-best player at his position … ranked as the 30th-best player in Tennessee by On3 … played for Charles Rathbone at Page … outstanding wrestler who finished second in the state in 285-pound division as a junior. Personal: Born April 26, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 4, 2023 … … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. Tough. Technical. All-Out.



That's @RonanOConnell72 🐅 pic.twitter.com/LIToBRSoc2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 Ronan O’Connell 6‘5“ 285 Franklin page HS just might be the most versatile OL in the south. Can play tackle, guard or center. Very aggressive and technically sound. All state. A legit 4*+ talent. Will stay with his blocks until the whistle.⁦@RonanOConnell72⁩ 3.7 GPA. pic.twitter.com/jSR4jz5MTN — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 28, 2023 Ronan O’Connell makes it official and signs with Clemson. This is a big get out of state for Dabo Swinney and company. ⁦@whsports⁩ ⁦@wcsCOAthletics⁩ pic.twitter.com/rQwfc9xt3X — Charlie Bateman (@CharlieBateman2) December 20, 2023

