|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Ronan O'Connell
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Franklin, TN (Fred J Page HS) Class: 2024
#48 OL, #11 TN
#32 OT, #8 TN
#71 IOL, #28 TN
Clemson’s first offensive line commit of the 2024 class has now signed.
More on Franklin (Tenn.) offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell… Committed since: 7/4/23. Listed size: 6-4.5 290. Mid-year enrollee Notable: O’Connell is rated as high as a 4-star prospect (Rivals). Rivals has O’Connell as the No. 32 offensive tackle and the No. 8 player out of Tennessee. O’Connell also has interior offensive line ratings. He picked Clemson over finalists Wisconsin and Tennessee. He earned All-Region honors this past season. As a wrestler, O’Connell reached the TSSAA Class A finals in the 285-pound class as a junior. Quotable: "This is a state championship caliber team. I was going to make sure I didn't miss out on that. A lot of people told me to (sit out), don't play this year and wait until Clemson. I would never do that, I'm not that type of person. I would never skip out on my team like that." - O’Connell on returning to the field midseason as a senior after suffering a herniated disc (Page High School went on to lose in the state title game). Clemson bio In High School: Led Page High School to Tennessee’s state championship game in each of his last three seasons … named all-region all four years of his career and was the Region Player of the Year as a senior … earned all-state honors in 2023 … blocked for quarterback Jonathan Palmer, the nephew of former Southern California Heisman Trophy-winner Carson Palmer … helped Page finish the 2023 season with a 13-2 record and No. 13 ranking in the state of Tennessee … Page finished with a 38-7 record over his career … recorded 85 pancake blocks as a junior in 2022 … listed by Rivals as the eighth-best player in Tennessee … ranked by ESPN as the 11th-best player in Tennessee … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar, which ranked him as the 11th-best player in Tennessee and 28th-best player at his position … ranked as the 30th-best player in Tennessee by On3 … played for Charles Rathbone at Page … outstanding wrestler who finished second in the state in 285-pound division as a junior. Personal: Born April 26, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 4, 2023 … … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. Tough. Technical. All-Out. Ronan O’Connell 6‘5“ 285 Franklin page HS just might be the most versatile OL in the south. Can play tackle, guard or center. Very aggressive and technically sound. All state. A legit 4*+ talent. Will stay with his blocks until the whistle.@RonanOConnell72 3.7 GPA. pic.twitter.com/jSR4jz5MTN Ronan O’Connell makes it official and signs with Clemson. This is a big get out of state for Dabo Swinney and company. @whsports @wcsCOAthletics pic.twitter.com/rQwfc9xt3X
Signee analysis: Ronan O’Connell - 4-star OL - Franklin, Tennessee
That's @RonanOConnell72 🐅 pic.twitter.com/LIToBRSoc2
More on Franklin (Tenn.) offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell…
Committed since: 7/4/23.
Listed size: 6-4.5 290.
Mid-year enrollee
Notable: O’Connell is rated as high as a 4-star prospect (Rivals). Rivals has O’Connell as the No. 32 offensive tackle and the No. 8 player out of Tennessee. O’Connell also has interior offensive line ratings. He picked Clemson over finalists Wisconsin and Tennessee. He earned All-Region honors this past season. As a wrestler, O’Connell reached the TSSAA Class A finals in the 285-pound class as a junior.
Quotable: "This is a state championship caliber team. I was going to make sure I didn't miss out on that. A lot of people told me to (sit out), don't play this year and wait until Clemson. I would never do that, I'm not that type of person. I would never skip out on my team like that." - O’Connell on returning to the field midseason as a senior after suffering a herniated disc (Page High School went on to lose in the state title game).
Clemson bio
In High School: Led Page High School to Tennessee’s state championship game in each of his last three seasons … named all-region all four years of his career and was the Region Player of the Year as a senior … earned all-state honors in 2023 … blocked for quarterback Jonathan Palmer, the nephew of former Southern California Heisman Trophy-winner Carson Palmer … helped Page finish the 2023 season with a 13-2 record and No. 13 ranking in the state of Tennessee … Page finished with a 38-7 record over his career … recorded 85 pancake blocks as a junior in 2022 … listed by Rivals as the eighth-best player in Tennessee … ranked by ESPN as the 11th-best player in Tennessee … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar, which ranked him as the 11th-best player in Tennessee and 28th-best player at his position … ranked as the 30th-best player in Tennessee by On3 … played for Charles Rathbone at Page … outstanding wrestler who finished second in the state in 285-pound division as a junior.
Personal: Born April 26, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 4, 2023 … … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024.
Tough. Technical. All-Out.
Ronan O’Connell 6‘5“ 285 Franklin page HS just might be the most versatile OL in the south. Can play tackle, guard or center. Very aggressive and technically sound. All state. A legit 4*+ talent. Will stay with his blocks until the whistle.@RonanOConnell72 3.7 GPA. pic.twitter.com/jSR4jz5MTN— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 28, 2023
Ronan O’Connell makes it official and signs with Clemson. This is a big get out of state for Dabo Swinney and company. @whsports @wcsCOAthletics pic.twitter.com/rQwfc9xt3X— Charlie Bateman (@CharlieBateman2) December 20, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson RB announces transfer destination
- Will Shipley updates the latest on his football future
- Former Clemson tight end announces transfer destination
- Clemson DB announces transfer destination
- Former Tiger back in the transfer portal
- Another former Tiger back in the transfer portal
- Clemson pro defender carted off field after suffering injury
- Tigers host portal target, 5-star defensive end during bowl practice
- Swinney in no hurry to take a QB out of the transfer portal with Uncle Paul as insurance
- Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<