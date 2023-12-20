BREAKING

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Ronan O'Connell was Clemson's first O-line pledge.
Ronan O'Connell was Clemson's first O-line pledge.

Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Ronan O'Connell
by - 2023 Dec 20 08:10
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Ronan O'Connell Photo
Ronan O'Connell - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.60)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Franklin, TN (Fred J Page HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#48 OL, #11 TN
Rivals:
#32 OT, #8 TN
24/7:
#71 IOL, #28 TN

Clemson’s first offensive line commit of the 2024 class has now signed.

More on Franklin (Tenn.) offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell…

Signee analysis: Ronan O’Connell - 4-star OL - Franklin, Tennessee

Committed since: 7/4/23.

Listed size: 6-4.5 290.

Mid-year enrollee

Notable: O’Connell is rated as high as a 4-star prospect (Rivals). Rivals has O’Connell as the No. 32 offensive tackle and the No. 8 player out of Tennessee. O’Connell also has interior offensive line ratings. He picked Clemson over finalists Wisconsin and Tennessee. He earned All-Region honors this past season. As a wrestler, O’Connell reached the TSSAA Class A finals in the 285-pound class as a junior.

Quotable: "This is a state championship caliber team. I was going to make sure I didn't miss out on that. A lot of people told me to (sit out), don't play this year and wait until Clemson. I would never do that, I'm not that type of person. I would never skip out on my team like that." - O’Connell on returning to the field midseason as a senior after suffering a herniated disc (Page High School went on to lose in the state title game).

Clemson bio

In High School: Led Page High School to Tennessee’s state championship game in each of his last three seasons … named all-region all four years of his career and was the Region Player of the Year as a senior … earned all-state honors in 2023 … blocked for quarterback Jonathan Palmer, the nephew of former Southern California Heisman Trophy-winner Carson Palmer … helped Page finish the 2023 season with a 13-2 record and No. 13 ranking in the state of Tennessee … Page finished with a 38-7 record over his career … recorded 85 pancake blocks as a junior in 2022 … listed by Rivals as the eighth-best player in Tennessee … ranked by ESPN as the 11th-best player in Tennessee … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar, which ranked him as the 11th-best player in Tennessee and 28th-best player at his position … ranked as the 30th-best player in Tennessee by On3 … played for Charles Rathbone at Page … outstanding wrestler who finished second in the state in 285-pound division as a junior.

Personal: Born April 26, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 4, 2023 … … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney breakdown of 2024 Clemson signees
WATCH: Dabo Swinney breakdown of 2024 Clemson signees
Clemson lands 4-star lineman
Clemson lands 4-star lineman
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star WR Bryant Wesco
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star WR Bryant Wesco
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Ronan O'Connell
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Ronan O'Connell
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 110 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts