Ashton Hampton will be chasing rings in Clemson.
Ashton Hampton will be chasing rings in Clemson.

Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DB Ashton Hampton
by - 2023 Dec 20 08:13
Ashton Hampton Photo
Ashton Hampton - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (3.48)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Florida State Univ. School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#63 S, #106 FL
Rivals:
#46 CB, #68 FL
24/7:
#75 S, #93 FL

The Tigers went to an ACC rival’s backyard to get a defensive back’s signature.

More on Tallahassee (Fla.) defensive back Ashton Hampton

Signee analysis: Ashton Hampton - 4-star DB - Tallahassee, Florida

Committed since: 7/15/23.

Listed size: 6-2 190.

Notable: Hampton was named the MVP for his region by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club. He totaled 64 tackles, three interceptions, two caused fumbles, 53 catches for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hampton had Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU and Arkansas in his final group before committing to the Tigers. On a state championship team as a junior, Hampton posted 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and a pick on defense and 35 catches for 696 yards and nine scores as a receiver. Hampton has ratings as both a cornerback (4-star) and a safety (3-star). Hampton’s dad, Alonzo, played with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed with NFL Europe’s Frankfurt Galaxy.

Clemson bio

In High School: Ranked by On3 at No. 22 in its “athlete” designation … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … helped Florida State University High School to a 10-3 record in 2023 … outstanding defensive back and receiver who finished his high school career with 115 receptions for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns … posted at least one reception in 39 of his 43 career games, including 28 straight over his last two seasons … averaged 15.6 yards per catch for his career … recorded 92 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six interceptions over his 43 games … in 2023, accrued 53 receptions for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games on offense while adding 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and nine passes defensed on defense … recorded three 100-yard receiving games in 2023, including one game with six catches for 163 yards … selected as a team captain … as a junior in 2022, notched 35 catches for 696 yards, a career-best 19.9 yards per catch, with nine touchdowns on offense … added 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception that season … had a career-high 71 tackles as a sophomore in 2021 along with 27 catches for 228 yards and two scores on offense … played for Jarrod Hickman at FSU High School … also played high school basketball for two years.

Personal: Born Jan. 9, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 15, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024.

