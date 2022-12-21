CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tyler Brown is a local signee who has drawn comparisons to current Tiger freshman Antonio Williams.

Clemson signee analysis: WR Tyler Brown
by - 2022 Dec 21, Wed 07:33
Tyler Brown Photo
Tyler Brown - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.33)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#160 WR, #19 SC
24/7:
#115 WR, #13 SC

Clemson stayed in the Upstate for another ‘WRU’ target here.

More on Greenville (SC) WR Tyler Brown

Signee analysis: Tyler Brown - 3-star WR - Greenville, SC

Committed since: 11/24/22.

Listed size: 5-11 170.

Notable: Brown logged 59 catches for 937 yards and 12 scores in a deep Greenville Playoff run as a senior. He topped 1,000 yards receiving (1034) in 13 games as a junior with 15 TDs and averaged 16.9 yards per catch over the last three seasons with 32 total scores. He is a former Minnesota commitment.

Quotable: "(I am) definitely a speedster guy. (I) run my routes as crisply as I can, from the get-go I was a leader. I came in to lead my team. I love to be someone that other people can follow…I want people to tell their kids: 'I want you to be like that.'" - Brown said of his game (source).

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked in the On3 Top 300 nationally, as the service ranked him as the nation’s No. 294 overall player and the fifth-best in South Carolina … ranked as the No. 16 player in South Carolina by 247Sports … ranked as the No. 19 player in South Carolina by ESPN.com … ranked as the ninth-best player in South Carolina by PrepStar.

In High School: Played for Greg Porter at Greenville Senior High School … helped the Red Raiders to a 10-4 record and state semifinal berth in 2022 … finished his prep career with 148 receptions for 2,501 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns … averaged nearly 17 yards per catch for his career … also added 29 rushes for 163 yards and a touchdown … scored 34 career touchdowns, 32 on receptions … also returned kicks over his career and finished with 3,077 career all-purpose yards … also played some quarterback, completing 12-of-18 passes for 217 yards and three scores over his career … recorded 59 catches for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior … posted six catches for 144 yards against T.L. Hanna … had three touchdown catches vs. Westside … had six catches for 111 yards against South Pointe in the state playoffs, helping Greenville to its first win over South Pointe … posted eight catches for 102 yards in Upper State Playoff championship vs. Northwestern … had career-high 71 catches, 1,034 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2021 … had three touchdowns among his four catches against Wade Hampton that year … recorded 18 catches for 530 yards as a sophomore in 2020 when he played just six games in the COVID-19-impacted season … averaged 29.4 yards per catch that year … averaged 25.5 yards per return on 12 returns as the team’s primary kickoff returner that season … posted 313 all-purpose yards against Riverside in 2020 … had five receptions for a career-high 172 yards and three scores vs. Blue Ridge in 2020 … had at least 140 receiving yards in three of his six games in 2020 and finished with 1,008 all-purpose yards in just six games … played for the South Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl, scoring a 55-yard touchdown in the contest … wore No. 8 for the Red Raiders.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Nov. 24, 2022 … born June 14, 2005 … became Clemson’s third Greenville Senior High signee in two years, joining 2022 signees Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.

Depth chart fit: Brown is set to compete behind Antonio Williams in the slot receiver role as one of four potential freshman receiver signees, counting fellow Upstate athlete Misun Kelley.

