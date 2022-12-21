Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DE David Ojiegbe

One of Clemson’s earlier commitments from the 2023 class is a top DC defender.

More on St. John’s (DC) defensive end David Ojiegbe…

Signee analysis: David Ojiegbe - 4-star DE - D.C.

Committed since: 4/27/22.

Listed size: 6-3 235.

Notable: Ojiegbe is rated as high as a top-250 prospect overall (245) and a unanimous No. 2 player out of DC. His other notable before a Clemson commitment included Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and Washington among more FBS programs. He was named the DC Player of the Year by MaxPreps.

Quotable: “Has size and length to play edge of defensive end in college. Can easily add 20 to 25 pounds to frame and not lose quickness or burst. Playing at 260 pounds will not be issue. Showed ability to fire off at snap and play low in several in-person evals, including WCAC title game in November 2022. Active and productive. Plays standing up and with hand on ground. Possesses strength throughout frame. Athleticism shows with burst and re-directing along line of scrimmage. Has body control and tackles well in space. Plays with energy and effort. Demonstrates backside pursuit ability and does not quit on plays. Uses hands well to keep offensive linemen from engaging. Is patient with assignments and plays with gap integrity. Does not get caught out of position. Sorts through traffic well to locate ball carrier. Has short area quickness. Can anchor at point of attack in run game. Plays with physicality. Can drop into coverage and handle flat in zone scheme. Motivated to improve. Has to continue to refine technique, particularly when blitzing off edge. Hard worker with positive mentality. Continued development in ability to dip shoulder and explode when getting around offensive tackle is important. Sometimes is too patient rather than attacking to get up field. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Mid-round NFL draft potential.” - 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn on Ojiegbe (source).

Depth chart fit: Ojiegbe is one in one of the top defensive line classes for 2023, at a position that still has some smoke to clear on who exactly will be back next season. He will likely have at least a little time to develop his body, as is described above, and become a physical force for years to come to go with his playmaking skillset.

Clemson bio

Rankings: A national top-300 player by several major recruiting services … ranked No. 183 overall by 247Sports, which listed him as the second-best player in Washington, D.C. and the 23rd-best defensive end in the country … ranked No. 227 and as a four-star player by PrepStar … rated No. 242 overall and as the third-best player in Washington, D.C. by On3 … ranked No. 245 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the second-best player in the D.C./Maryland area and the 39th-best defensive end in the nation … ranked by Rivals as the second-best player in Washington, D.C.

In High School: Helped St. John’s College High to the WCAC title in each of his final two seasons, including an 11-0 season in 2021 and 8-4 year in 2022 … posted 30 tackles for loss with 16 sacks during outstanding senior campaign … added 53 total tackles and two fumble recoveries … involved in four sacks in 7-3 WCAC championship victory over DeMatha in the final game of his prep career … two-time Washington Post All-Metro selection … all-conference honoree … named MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Year for the District of Columbia … played for Pat Ward at St. John’s … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on April 27, 2022 … became Clemson’s second signee from St. John’s College High School since 2020, joining 2020 signee Tré Williams … played in the same conference as 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams … born Oct. 31, 2003 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … last name pronounced “oh-JEB-way.”

David Ojiegbe is proud of his Nigerian roots. He wants to reach the NFL so he can give back. The talented edge rusher at St. John's in Washington, DC, is committed to Clemson. @bigbossdae @SJCGridiron @SJCAthletics @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/pChVK5IlWY — Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) October 18, 2022