Clemson picks up preferred walk-on commitment from RB Peyton Streko
by - 2022 Dec 14, Wed 20:03
Peyton Streko - Running Back
Height: 5-9   Weight: 185   Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR

West Forsyth (Ga) 2023 running back Peyton Streko announced a commitment as a preferred walk-on on Wednesday evening.

The decision came after a visit to the school Wednesday.

Streko was committed to Air Force until October and also had FBS offers from Army and Navy.

Streko rushed for 1,140 yards and 12 scores this season, adding 13 catches for 210 yards and one more score. Over the last three seasons, he's recorded on MaxPreps to be averaging 6.9 yards per carry with 2,139 rushing yards total and 27 scores.

He made multiple visits to Clemson this season.

