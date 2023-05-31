CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson offers 4-star Alabama defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford
by - 2023 May 31, Wed 22:26
Jourdin Crawford - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.54)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 280   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#79 Overall, #4 DT, #10 AL
Rivals:
#61 Overall, #5 DT, #7 AL
24/7:
#123 Overall, #10 DL, #12 AL

2025 defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.

He joins 5-star cornerback Na'eem Offord in Clemson offers from Parker High School so far in this class.

"Blessed to have EARNED an offer from @ClemsonFB," Crawford said.

Crawford reports nearly 20 offers already, also including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan among more Power 5 programs.

