|
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford
|2023 May 31, Wed 22:26-
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 280 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS) Class: 2025
#79 Overall, #4 DT, #10 AL
#61 Overall, #5 DT, #7 AL
#123 Overall, #10 DL, #12 AL
2025 defensive lineman
Jourdin Crawford announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.
He joins 5-star cornerback Na'eem Offord in Clemson offers from Parker High School so far in this class. "Blessed to have EARNED an offer from @ClemsonFB," Crawford said. Crawford reports nearly 20 offers already, also including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan among more Power 5 programs. GOD ✝️ DID.
Blessed to have EARNED an offer from @ClemsonFB 🟠⚪️🟣 @CoachEason1 @CoachWarren23 @AHParkerFootba1 @coachswift64 @TrainerfromHell @Jdsmith31Smith @TDARecruiting @AL6AFootball —- @OffordNaeem 🤝🏾
•
•
•@Antoniorob1982 @MAMAGHOAT pic.twitter.com/yHWDDbBvHZ
He joins 5-star cornerback Na'eem Offord in Clemson offers from Parker High School so far in this class.
"Blessed to have EARNED an offer from @ClemsonFB," Crawford said.
Crawford reports nearly 20 offers already, also including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan among more Power 5 programs.
GOD ✝️ DID.
|
