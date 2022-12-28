Clemson offers 2024 Sunshine State prospect

TigerNet Staff by

Ashton Hampton Safety

Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Florida State Univ. School HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR 24/7:

#56 S, #91 FL #56 S, #91 FL 6-2175Tallahassee, FL (Florida State Univ. School HS)2024

2024 Tallahassee, Florida defensive back prospect Ashton Hampton announced a Clemson offer with the Tigers in the Sunshine State this week for the Orange Bowl.

"#AGTG WOW! After an amazing conversation with @CUCoachReed. I am blessed to say I have received an offer from @WesleyGoodwin (and Clemson)," Hampton said Wednesday.

The Florida State University High School product has also reported Power 5 offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Florida State and Mississippi State.

Hampton also plays basketball and was on a state championship team as a sophomore.

What a catch and run from 2024 athlete Ashton Hampton (@A2hton_) as Florida High goes back in front of Cocoa with halftime approaching.



Seminoles lead 14-10. #Tribe24 pic.twitter.com/zP3xPLS1y1 — Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin) December 10, 2022

\