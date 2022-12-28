CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson offers 2024 Sunshine State prospect
by - 2022 Dec 28, Wed 17:50
Ashton Hampton - Safety
Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Florida State Univ. School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#56 S, #91 FL

2024 Tallahassee, Florida defensive back prospect Ashton Hampton announced a Clemson offer with the Tigers in the Sunshine State this week for the Orange Bowl.

"#AGTG WOW! After an amazing conversation with @CUCoachReed. I am blessed to say I have received an offer from @WesleyGoodwin (and Clemson)," Hampton said Wednesday.

The Florida State University High School product has also reported Power 5 offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Florida State and Mississippi State.

Hampton also plays basketball and was on a state championship team as a sophomore.

