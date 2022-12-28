|
Clemson offers 2024 Sunshine State prospect
2022 Dec 28, Wed
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Florida State Univ. School HS) Class: 2024
#56 S, #91 FL
2024 Tallahassee, Florida defensive back prospect Ashton Hampton announced a Clemson offer with the Tigers in the Sunshine State this week for the Orange Bowl.
"#AGTG WOW! After an amazing conversation with @CUCoachReed. I am blessed to say I have received an offer from @WesleyGoodwin (and Clemson)," Hampton said Wednesday.
The Florida State University High School product has also reported Power 5 offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Florida State and Mississippi State.
Hampton also plays basketball and was on a state championship team as a sophomore.
What a catch and run from 2024 athlete Ashton Hampton (@A2hton_) as Florida High goes back in front of Cocoa with halftime approaching.— Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin) December 10, 2022
Seminoles lead 14-10. #Tribe24 pic.twitter.com/zP3xPLS1y1
\
#AGTG WOW! After an amazing conversation with @CUCoachReed I am blessed to say I have received an offer from @WesleyGoodwin @ClemsonFB @247Sports @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/3KF0k2vOCO— Ashton Hampton (@A2hton_) December 28, 2022